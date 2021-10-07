Longines, the actor Page is a new ambassador

Regé-Jean Page



Longines counts among its ranks a new ambassador of elegance for the male universe. This is the British actor Regé-Jean Page, who became famous among the general public for playing the role of the Duke of Hastings in the drama series of Netflix Bridgerton. Time magazine paid tribute to Page by including him on its annual 100 Next roster, which includes the men and women who are shaping the future in their respective fields and who define the next generation of leaders.

For years, Longines has summarized its brand identity linked to the concept of elegance in the payoff Elegance is an attitude. “I think I know how to be elegant and I like to stick to a standard of elegance, which means behaving with a certain awareness,” said Page referring to his entry into the team of ambassadors of the Saint Imier brand. “It’s simple, really. Longines produces extraordinary watches. There is something very special about being able to work with a brand that brings beauty to the world, ”he later commented. On the occasion of his debut as an ambassador of elegance, Regé-Jean Page was portrayed in some shots wearing both a watch from The Longines master collection, with moon phases, and a model from the Spirit collection on his wrist.

In turn, the CEO of the brand, Matthias Breschan, he motivated the choice of the actor in this way: «In a generation, there are not many actors with the talent, bearing and presence of Regé-Jean. He has already done a lot, but it is clear that this is only the beginning of what will be an extraordinary career. He knows how to redefine elegance and all of us at Longines are thrilled to welcome him into our family ». Page joins other actors such as Simon Baker, Longines ambassador since 2012, ed Eddie Peng, linked to the brand since 2014. Among the actresses stand out Kate Winslet and the diva of Taiwan Chi Ling Lin. (All rights reserved)