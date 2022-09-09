Longoria dreaded blowing up the locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club OM: the complete record of the Marseillais

If the name of Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 37) was one of the sea serpents at the end of the Mercato de l’OM, ​​the track of the fivefold Ballon d’Or was never really dug by the board. Olympian.

The fear of unbalancing the locker room stronger than the CR7 temptation?

Annoyed by this rumor born on social networks and on which he has never ceased to be questioned since, Pablo Longoria explained again Wednesday evening on Canal + why this fantasy of supporters had never really been in the pipes:

“We have a sports project where we use the money that is available to try to improve. You can’t build a team around a single player. Having salary differences in a locker room is never positive.

Passed by Juventus of Turin, a club which became unbalanced with the arrival of CR7, Pablo Longoria knows precisely what it is about. This balance, Alexis Sanchez, the star rookie who arrived from Inter Milan, for example, did not smash it …