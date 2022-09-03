Longoria puts a layer on Cristiano Ronaldo

OM Mercato: President of Olympique de Marseille, Pablo Longoria once again spoke about the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor this summer.

OM Mercato: Longoria’s rant at Cristiano Ronaldo

Olympique de Marseille has once again been particularly active this summer. OM recruited twelve reinforcements during the last transfer window. Pablo Longoria also managed to part with a number of undesirables and made some sales. The Marseille president took stock of the Marseille club’s last transfer window at a press conference. The opportunity for the Spanish leader to return to the big rumor announcing Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille.

The Portuguese striker has been pushing for his departure from Manchester United this summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or wanted to compete in the Champions League. OM having qualified for the C1, some fans launched the hashtag #RonaldOM to encourage their club to complete the signing of CR7. A situation that Pablo Longoria deplores.

CR7 out of reach for Marseille

In his release, Pablo Longoria notably indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo is out of reach for Olympique de Marseille. OM’s finances do not allow him to sign a superstar of this caliber. “I was upset on the day of the Champions League draw on August 25. We are playing the Champions League. We do serious work. We seek to work in serenity. When we work in serenity, we explain the project well… From the first day we talk about economic results, sports results, we try to improve the workforce. We want a coherent payroll with little difference in wages between players. We can talk 50,000 times but a rumor erases everything and that bothers us,” lamented the Olympian official.

Announced in Marseille, Cristiano Ronaldo will still play for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese has offered his services to several qualified teams for the C1. But none of them came out in favor due to the high cost of taking care of the former Merengue. At 37, the Lusitano will return to the Europa League. The Reds Devils are housed in the same pool as Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia.