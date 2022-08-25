Longoria very disappointed with the Cristiano Ronaldo file

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

This is the rumor that has made Olympique de Marseille fans fantasize, and which has been stirring the microcosm of French football for several days. Wishing to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo puts pressure on his leaders to let him go, he who wants to play in the Champions League this season. But rare, even non-existent, are the stables that can hire his services, the Portuguese’s salary being in particular a more than substantial brake. However, the name of Olympique de Marseille, without any source really confirming it, appeared on social networks, pushed by the large community of supporters.

Not the Longoria project at all

A situation that would sadden one of the main concerned, Pablo Longoria, the president of the club, as reported by the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Indeed, Longoria would say he is very disappointed with this rumor which does not correspond at all to the project he wants to set up in the south of France. No negotiation would exist between the player and OM. What put a definitive end to this crazy rumor finally born via the dreams of Marseille fans on social networks.