Longsleeve, Mecna and Coco, listen to the song (meaning)

Longsleeve is a song on the album born from the collaboration between Mecna and CoCo, Bromance, released on Friday 22 October 2021. The song was chosen to promote the album and included in Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

Mecna and CoCo, Longsleeve, what it is, song meaning

The long sleeve mentioned is a long sleeve t-shirt, present throughout the song and used as a cult and distinguishing garment. An amused and light obsession right on the garment, most important of all and the center of attention (“I saw you pass, I said:” Oh, shit “(Oh, shit) She only noticed my long sleeve ( Uh) You know I’m not interested in gossip (No) Just tell me about long sleeves (Uh) “). Up to the deliberately anti-romantic ending par excellence (“When you have bad dreams, Don’t cry on my long sleeve, I can’t wait for you to come back, You have to give me back the long sleeve”).

Mecna and CoCo, Longsleeve, listen to the song

Mecna and CoCo, Longsleeve, Text

[CoCo]
I never go out without my long sleeve (Uh)
Even in the height of summer with the long sleeve (Okay)
First appointment arrival in long sleeve
Viva La La Land, Ryan Gosling (Uh)
You can take it all off, not the long sleeve (Long, long)
I have a closet for long sleeves only (Long, long)
I leave the Armani with the long sleeve (Long, long)
I take you with me to all places, you’re my long sleeve (Uh, yeah)

[CoCo]
I saw you pass, I said, “Oh, shit” (Oh, shit)
She only noticed my long sleeve (Uh)
You know I’m not interested in gossip (No)
Just tell me about the long sleeves (Uh)
Colorful logos up to the wrists (Yeah)
On the sleeves of the long sleeve (Yes)
Watch out for the dye base that gets me dirty
I just bought this long sleeve
What are you doing? Haha

[CoCo & Mecna]
I never go out without my long sleeve (Uh)
Even in the middle of summer with the long sleeve (Okay)
First appointment arrival in long sleeve
Viva La La Land, Ryan Gosling (Uh)
You can take it all off, not the long sleeve (Long, long)
I have a closet for long sleeves only (Long, long)
I leave the Armani with the long sleeve (Long, long)
I take you with me to all places, you’re my long sleeve (Uh, yeah)

[Mecna]
The city at night looks like Smallville
But I don’t have an S on the long sleeve (I don’t have it)
She wants me to save her from her monsters (I don’t know)
I don’t ruin my long sleeve for her
I have no pants in my jackets (How not?)
But I have at least a hundred thousand long sleeves (How am I?)
You are the girl of my dreams
If, when we do, you don’t take off my long sleeve

[CoCo]
I never go out without my long sleeve (Uh)
Even in the height of summer with the long sleeve (Okay)
First appointment arrival in long sleeve
Viva La La Land, Ryan Gosling (Uh)
You can take it all off, not the long sleeve (Long, long)
I have a closet for long sleeves only (Long, long)
I leave the Armani with the long sleeve (Long, long)
I take you with me to all places, you are my long sleeve (Yeah)
I never go out without my long sleeve (Uh)
Even in the height of summer with the long sleeve (Okay)
First appointment arrival in long sleeve
Viva La La Land, Ryan Gosling (Uh)
You can take it all off, not the long sleeve (Long, long)
I have a closet for long sleeves only (Long, long)
I leave the Armani with the long sleeve (Long, long)
I take you with me to all places, you are my long sleeve (Yeah)

[CoCo & Mecna]
When you have bad dreams
Don’t cry on the long sleeve
Can’t wait for you to come back
You have to give me back the long sleeve
My long sleeve

