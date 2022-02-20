Look above: the space economy doubles down in 2022 with its “lunar year”

From shades of red to white images. The novelties of the space agenda for the coming months will move on this chromatic scale. If 2021 was a year that had Mars as the leading actor (with several vehicles sent and even a helicopter that continue to send images from the red planet), 2022 will be a “lunar year”, with at least nine missions scheduled to Earth’s satellite, including initiatives from Russia and India, among other countries, and the first steps of the Artemis program, with which NASA intends to return to the moon after more than 50 years with a manned mission, starting in 2025.

The period of the pandemic coincided with an explosion of projects by countries and private companies with space, and the 2022 schedule shows that this bet will be doubled. Last year started and ended with strong dishes: the arrivals of three missions to Mars in February (from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates) and the putting into orbit last December of the James Webb Super Telescope, an initiative that began planning in the 1980s, was delayed several times and cost more than 10,000 million dollars.

The new telescope will allow investigate the origins of the universe until “only” 200 million years after the Big Bang. In between, there was more than one launch per week with the first intense traffic of space tourists (by private companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic) and other projects such as “Dart”, a probe that took off in the second half of 2021 and that in September of this year it will hit an asteroid to try to divert it from its trajectory.

China will finish its Tiangong space station this year. And India and Russia also sign up with several space novelties that have to do with the moon. In the case of Russia, the aim is to retake the leading role that country had in the first explorations between 1950 and 1970, although it lost the race to arrive with humans to the United States in 1969. The “Luna 25” mission will take off next July towards the south pole of the Moon, in the first arrival of that country to the surface of the satellite in 45 years.

At the Kennedy Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, NASA finalizes the details for the launch of the Space Launch System megarocket, which will be done in the third week of March or in the first days of April. It’s a fundamental step of the Artemis program, with which – if the preparations go well and the budgetary approvals of the United States allow it – it is expected to return with a manned mission to the Moon in 2025, something that happened for the last time in 1972.

The economic implications of this race are enormous. Technological advances that allowed exponential declines in some costs allowed them to enter the scene a dozen new countries and several private companies that, in turn, accelerate the pace of innovation. And businesses that were not profitable before have become profitable, such as space tourism, asteroid mining or the proliferation of low-cost satellites, a field in which Argentina has a presence with Satellogic, which weeks ago began trading on the Nasdaq.

For the richest people in the world, the conquest of space became an aspirational and a symbol of power, status and purpose. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, was five years old when he saw Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the Moon, and lived an “inspirational moment”. He always maintains in interviews that Blue Origin, his space company, is his “most important job.”

The same thing happens with Elon Musk and with the tycoon Richard Branson, who charges $300,000 for a ticket to travel to space. Another big private player is Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, which has been testing its Starliner aircraft with and without a crew.

On the benefits side, it is well studied and shown that the technologies that emerge from these space explorations have very powerful positive “externalities” on everyday life on earth. From GPS or cell phone cameras to water filters, they originated in the laboratories that worked on space missions (not Velcro, as is often falsely held, since it was invented years before).

in his book A Giant Leapone of the very good texts that appeared to honor the 50th anniversary of the conquest of the Moon, the journalist from Fast Company Charles Fishman argues that the Apollo program facilitated the digital age that came and became widespread decades later. The nascent microchip industry had, in its first ten years of life, NASA as its only client. This allowed them to mature and drop in cost and size exponentially, allowing personal computers and cell phones to arrive faster.

One of the avenues that is expected to be transformed by the new technologies that are emerging for the space race, is that of air travel on Earth. Ever since Starship (previously known as BFR) was announced, Musk has been flirting with the idea of ​​space “airports” in different parts of the planet, from where you can ascend and then descend at another point, making the trips much faster. It is a long road, but if the market accompanies it, we must bear in mind that Between the first experimental flights of the early 20th century to commercial airline travel, only 15 years passed. And that, with technology from the last century.

In the meantime, The space agenda explodes in pop culture, with a record number of series, movies and documentaries, in which fiction and reality have more and more points of contact. Weeks passed between the premiere of don’t look upthe Netflix production with Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep and NASA’s announcement of a valuation of the asteroid 16 Psyche, made of iron and nickel, at the equivalent of 100 times the GDP of the earth.

In the film, the potential of steroid mining plays a significant role in the plot. The same happens with the meteorite deflection program that was mentioned in the first few paragraphs. And with the metaphors with climate change, with which there are countless parallels. Space budgets are often justified on the grounds that with global warming “Humanity will not be able to survive as a mono-planetary species.” But if this problem is accelerated, the spatial solution will not be inclusive either, since we are still several decades away from being able to think of transferring millions of people to the Moon or Mars, with a sustainable life in these places. Without spoiling, the end of don’t look up navigate in a comedic tone on this dilemma.