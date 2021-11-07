“Look at me”, a shocking video – Libero Quotidiano





A shocking provocation. Simon Kofe, Minister of Tuvalu Islands, archipelago of the Polynesia of the Pacific Ocean, sent a video message to the “greats” of the world gathered at the CoP26 and young people in the streets all over the world, together with Greta Thunberg, to address the issue of climate change that threatens the world. Kofe let himself be filmed in front of a lectern, with the national flag behind him. Small detail: his legs are half submerged in the water.





The Tuvalu Islands, as well as the Maldives and many archipelagos and coastal areas in both hemispheres are already coping with rising sea levels caused by the melting of the polar ice caps due to global warming. More and more dramatic studies argue that even the very survival of Venice will be severely compromised.



The thesis is strongly supported by those who protest to denounce the climate change, with thousands of young people taking to the streets from London to Amsterdam and Sydney. Greta, the very young activist face of the FridaysForFuture, lashed out at the world leaders who gathered in Glasgow a few days ago. Behind their “blah blah blah“, this is the iconic definition given by Thunberg to the negotiations on the decarbonization of the world, there is only” one big failure, everyone has already understood “.

“The declaration combines the setting of CoP26 with the real-life situation faced in Tuvalu – explains the government of Minister Kofe -, due to the impact of climate change and sea level rise, and underlines the determined action that Tuvalu has undertaken to address the very pressing issues of the human mobility in the context of climate change “.