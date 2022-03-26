Look at the Bugatti that Emma Watson can buy with her fortune

Hollywood actress Emma Watson has achieved several successes on the big screen throughout her career. Find out here how much Bugatti’s super car comes out and all its curiosities.

March 25, 2022 8:57 p.m.

Emma is known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. According to what Tork was able to investigate about the celebrity, she accumulates 32 million dollars. This sum can be very interesting for car lovers.

The Bugatti Chiron, without a doubt is the king of the roads. The Italian brand launched this car in 2016 in replacement of the model Beyrona classic of Bugatti and also chosen by many celebrities.

The chiron is the fastest vehicle in the world, capable of overcoming 490 kilometers per hour. This vestiia of engineering has a motor of 16 cylinders W-shaped, this powerful motor has approximately 1500 horsepower.

The Bugatti Chiron is the fastest car in the world

The acceleration power of 0 to 100, places it among the fastest on the planet. Of course this car has the function Launch Controlwhat this function does is provide all the power in the initial game.

Bugatti Chiron, its price is 2.4 thousand Euros

The most surprising thing about this car is its simple design, characteristic of the brand. The speedometer reaches 500 kilometers per hour, similar to that of a fighter plane. The seats are similar to those used in racing cars, enveloping and safe.

The price that anyone who wants to buy it has to pay is €2.4 millionIt is undoubtedly one of the most expensive vehicles in the world. A car for a few on the planet, among them, Emma Watson.