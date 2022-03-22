Look at the cars that Emma Watson could inherit from her boyfriend

The famous English actress is in a relationship with a Californian businessman of the same age, thirty-one years old, whose name is Leo Robinton. Find out here the collection of cars that he keeps in his garage.

March 21, 2022 2:51 p.m.

This couple is about to celebrate two years of discreet relationship. some paparazzi both were seen walking around Los Angeles, but previously they would have been seen in a Audi Q5 making a move.

The car in which they were seen would belong to the businessman. The car was a Audi model Q5 color blacka discreet vehicle for cars that are used to being seen in hollywood daily.

The Q5 It is an SUV of the German brand that was launched for the first time on the market in the year 2008 and at present it continues to be manufactured with some modifications in relation to the first release.

Emma Watson and her boyfriend red-handed Los Angeles

This car has two engine versions, a four-cylinder in-line 2.0 liters of displacement, with a turbo, which manages to develop between 180 or 211 hp of maximum power, and a six-cylinder in V of 3.2 liters and 270 hpthis second is the most powerful version of the segment.

Audi Q5 by Leo Robinton

However, in the car that goes to Emma carrying home decoration objects, it would not be the only car she has. Robintonsources close to him confirm that in his garage he has an expensive collection of sports cars and also american and european classics.