Look at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, the best looks

From Anne Hathaway’s ’60s-inspired look to Adriana Lima’s baby bump.

Celebrities touched down in France over the past week to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival, taking to the red carpet in their best outfits. Here, we round up some of the most stylish moments as stars hit movie premieres, dinner parties, and more.

Anne Hathaway was one of the most talked about names over the weekend, showing off her ’60s glam-inspired Gucci mini dress. The actress also rocked an all-pink Valentino look, completing the look with simple hair and makeup. Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton opted for an elegant shirt dress by Alaïa and Soo Joo Park appeared in a sheer dress by Nensi Dojaka.

Isabelle Huppert went completely Balenciaga, wearing a green dress paired with green pants. Adriana Lima hugged her baby bump in a cut-out Balmain dress, and Julia Roberts arrived in an elegant Louis Vuitton tuxedo, and influencer Marta Lozano was spotted in a neon green Vicky Martin Berrocal dress.

Check out the gallery below.