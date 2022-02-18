Look behind the scenes of “Hawkeye”, the Marvel series

It is already available in Disney+ the episode dedicated to the series “Hawkeye”. Is about “Joined”, the immersive documentary series that examines the creation of the new programs and films of Marvel Studios.

The special shows behind the scenes of the series starring the former Avenger, Clint Bartonwith testimonials from the members of the production and details of the creation process.

In “Hawkeye” the former Avenger has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family for Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

It is starring Jeremy Renner What Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld What Kate Bishop, and also features performances by Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

From Filo.News we talk exclusively with Dalton, who plays the character of Jack Duquesne. “Christmas is one more character in ‘Hawkeye,’” he said. You can read the note here.