Look for a fake green pass to go to the gym, model no vax scammed on the net

Genoa. He did not want to give up the gym but without a vaccine and without a tampon every two days he could not go there. A Genoese model, opposed to vaccination, had therefore started looking online for a fake green pass, especially after hearing that it wasn’t that hard to find.

Indeed it was. After a few clicks, the young woman found a “dealer” willing to sell the certificate in exchange for 150 euros. It took a few days for the no vax model to realize she was scammed from a stranger who, by threatening to report her, had blackmailed her, demanding more money.

The story – after the complaint to the postal policeand – was told by Ansa. The track followed by the Financial Cybercrime section has led to locate a house in Lazio and a student which, thanks to his computer skills he had become the Italian referent of a group of Russian hackers specialize in creating fake green passes.

In the course of the investigation it emerged that the boy, who directly managed the Telegram channels on which the fake passes were offered for sale, communicated user data to the Russian hacker who provided instructions on how to proceed with the payment.

In order to create a credible certificate, the criminal group asked for a copy of the identity documents which were then used to open online accounts, credit cards or accounts on e-commerce platforms or to carry out other crimes.

The boy had managed to accumulate, in a few months, over 20 thousand euros that he had invested in cryptocurrencies, bot applications capable of multiplying Telegram members with fake users and latest generation electronic goods as well as beauty products and designer clothing, all material seized during the search.

The boy’s parents, unrelated to the facts, thought that the money earned by their son was the proceeds from the sale of upgrades for online games. The investigation, directed by the Deputy Prosecutor Federico Panichi and coordinated by the Postal Police of Rome, is the subject of in-depth analysis for any transnational developments.