Look how big Maddox is, the 20-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – PEOPLE Online

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie not only were they able to form one of the most romantic and sensual couples in Hollywoodbut during their twelve years of relationship they put together an incredible family with their children Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (14).

Although the artist couple maintain a strained relationship between them, after conflictive separation that the then marriage began in 2016, neither of them stopped looking after the care of their children who are already grown and are taking their first steps to build their own life projects.

It should be remembered that, Angeline Jolie became mother for the first time when she adopted Maddox, a baby who had been born in Cambodia the year before she began her relationship with the actor. In that sense, when she began her relationship with Brad Pittthe actor did not hesitate to give the child his last name.

The present of Maddox Jolie-Pitt

On the other hand, the eldest son of the Jolie-Pitt family, Maddox, seems to be very interested in being a film editor also. “Mad really likes to follow the process of a film, I know that the edit loves it“revealed Angeline Jolie to BBC Radio 4.

Although he was always close to his parents, it is said that after the plane trip incident in September 2016 -where the actor would have physically and verbally assaulted his son in front of his ex-wife-, the young man distanced himself and even renounced his father’s surname.

Today, Maddox Jolie Pitt studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in seoul and continues to feed his passion for cinema. After participating in the film that starred his father, World War Z, starred as executive producer of the documentary directed by Jolie –They Took Him Away: Memories of a Cambodian Girl-.