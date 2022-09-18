Look how they run to see it: Viola Davis reigns in the North American box office

He came, he saw and he conquered. ‘the king woman‘ becomes the new number of the North American box office after exceeding expectations and collecting 19 million (always) dollars in the 3,765 cinemas in which it has been released. Budgeted at 50 million, the film starring Viola Davis has obtained an A+ CinemaScore, being the second film to receive such a rating in all of 2022 after… ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘. Promising, very promising.

It has also done quite well for ‘Moonage Daydream‘ Exclusively released in 170 IMAX theaters: 1.2 million, averaging over $7,000 per print. We’ll see if he maintains the type or not next week, when he makes the jump to the rest of the country’s cinemas.

The other two big releases of the week have not fared so well. So much ‘Pearl‘ What ‘look how they run‘ have grossed just over $3 million each from 2,935 and 2,404 theaters. In the case of the first, it is more or less a million less than what its sequel raised last March; also, more or less the million that it has cost an A24 that we remember, this same week has announced a third part. In the case of the second, it is a British production of Searchlight Pictures for which Disney has not done much. In Spain it is supposed to be released in theaters on October 21. It is assumed…

Who knows, maybe Disney decides to take it directly to Disney+ and in return release it in our theaters ‘barbarian‘. In its second week on the bill, this 20th Century Studios film grosses some 6.3 million, 40% less than its premiere, and already exceeds 20 million in total; more or less, it has the same box as ‘the invitation‘ in three weeks. He is on his way to at least triple the collection obtained a year ago for that ‘Evil one’ with which some compare it.

We find the rest of the premieres in a very discreet background: ‘God’s Country‘has grossed $300,000 from 785 theaters,’The Silent Twins‘just over 100,000 in 279 o’Confess, Fletch‘ 260,000 at 516, the latter opening simultaneously on Paramount+ as well as ‘The Orphan: First Kill‘ one month ago. And how has it gone for ‘Clerk III‘? Well, I have no idea: It has been released in such a strange way as it will in a couple of days.Jeepers Creepers Reborn‘.