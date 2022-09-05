Look no further: Zendaya has the impeccable look to return to the office

As we keep an eye on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, we couldn’t help but feel the great absence of Zendaya, who has taken advantage of her stay in New York to enjoy an afternoon of shopping and prove, once again, that she doesn’t need cameras. and spotlights to be example and style inspiration.

Now that the uniforms of the little ones are back on the streets and that a jacket is beginning to be necessary first thing in the morning, Zendaya brings us the look what do we need for get away with it of this time of year.

Zendaya and her impeccable working girl style

Look no further: Zendaya has the perfect look to go back to the office.GTres

Thanks to three garments, that we all have in the closet, gives us the combination that we were looking for to return to work. Light, straight-cut jeans, a blue and white striped men’s shirt, and a blazer black lapel collar with silver trim.

With this simplicity and discreet accessories such as small jewels, simple black ankle boots and opaque sunglasses of the same color, you have the look impeccable of the month of September.

get the look

Shirt made of 100% cotton with a fitted design and a blue and white striped print. Mango. (39.99 euros).

High waist straight leg jeans. Zara. (25.95 euros).

Blazer structured black, straight design and lapel collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and jewel-effect buttons with double-breasted fastening. Mango. (27.99 euros).

