Look out for this job offer for a famous supermarket that hires even inexperienced

After a stalemate, which saw the arrest of almost all of daily life, the competitions and job offers were also unlocked. If in the Constitution it is written that “the Italian Republic is founded on work”, this is not always the case.

Getting a permanent contract, the “permanent job” is everyone’s goal and public competitions are a great way to try to find work. In fact, and fortunately, competitions are often held even for those who have only the middle school license.

The boys who come out of high school, on the other hand, can try many open competitions with the requirement, in addition to the others, of a diploma. This is the case of this competition in which a prize of 3,000 euros and a creative work expiring in January 2022 is foreseen for graduates and graduates.

But that’s not all because both graduates and graduates, even if they have no experience in the workplace, can send their curriculum vitae to one of the leading companies in the food sector. In fact, look out for this job offer for a famous supermarket that hires even without experience.

L’Esselunga

Esselunga is a supermarket chain that boasts 164 points of sale scattered throughout Italy, even if it is more concentrated in the northern regions. The open positions are aimed at both graduates and graduates, even without work experience.

The profiles sought will be sorted in the offices of the Regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Liguria and Lazio. They will also be welcomed with internships and learning and training courses. There are many sought-after profiles that correspond to as many recruitments, such as: surveillance service employee, sales clerk, pharmacist, manager in charge, manager in charge of the Atlantic Bar, student receiver, student in charge EsserBella.

In addition to these, more specific jobs are sought in the Esselunga offices, as well as other jobs in the gastronomy, parapharmacy, fresh, butcher and so on departments. The company promotes training and meetings through universities and schools, offering paid courses and apprenticeships.

To apply, you must go to the “work with us” section on the Esselunga website, send your CV and fill in the appropriate form. An interview will then be requested.

Esselunga hires by proposing different types of employment contracts. Based on this and the role assigned, salaries can vary but it is a minimum of 1,000 euros. We recommend that you try, it doesn’t hurt to try!

