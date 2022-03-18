Look out Tom Holland! Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are the closest of friends; that’s how their relationship started

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet They have become a benchmark in Hollywood productions in recent years, as both have been in renowned films.

The talent that each of them possesses is undeniable, which has been applauded by critics and fans, adding the great charisma that characterizes them.

On the one hand, Zendaya has been recognized since her time at Disney with the program “shake it up“, making great strides to films like the trilogy of “Spider-Man” with her boyfriend Tom Holland, to the hit HBO series “euphoria“.

While Chalamet surprised critics with his great performance in the film “Call me by your name”, “Little Women”, “Lady Bird”among other.

Both stars recently starred in the film called “dunes“, in which they showed how well they get along behind the scenes.

Zendaya and Timothée at the Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images

How did your friendship start?

Although the aforementioned film was released in 2021, the friendship of the actors did not start thereContrary to what many think, everything happened in an airport.

the friends youtook a flight to the same destinationalthough each one sat in different classes, on the one hand Zendaya did it in the business class, while he traveled as a tourist.

Although they did not sit together, they did take time to talk and even Timothée joked with the star assuring that she was more important when traveling in VIP.

Contrary to this, Zendaya stressed that at that time the actor was nominated for the Oscar Awards as “Best Actor” for the film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The stars alongside Jason Momoa. Photo: Getty Images

Since that time, the stars they became very close and now they can boast of a friendship that many could envy.

Surely there is a great connection between them and this was demonstrated in an interview with BuzzFeed in which they had to guess what each other’s favorite things were.

One of the questions that stood out was when they asked “Who is your crush? to which the actor replied “Tom Holland” referring to the actress’s boyfriend.

Timothée also highlighted in the interview that he admires the singer, since she has her feet on the ground.

