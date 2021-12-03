Look to copy: Sandra Bullock in gold in Stella McCartney

S.be light, be light. Today’s mantra is dispensed by Sandra Bullock, as if it were a shooting star, wrapped in an aura Stella McCartney second skin onesie. To be clear, one of those models that rivals the best performances of Achille Lauro. The difference is that a Sandra Bullock the clothes of “angel face” (cit.) fit perfectly: here it is no longer a question of being “only “the Queen of 90s comedy, capable of embodying any role and narrative tenor. “Sandy” in real life is someone who shines with her own light, with or without sequins, one who has suffered, has suffered the bullying of the media pillory and has been able and wanted to wake up. It’s so nice, a handful of springs after that sad crime with her ex, to see her at the New York premiere of new Netflix movie The Unforgivable with a different energy. Calmer, warmer, brighter.

Sandra’s rebirth

An unreleased Sandra Bullock awaits us on Netflix: in The Unforgivable, the new film (from the producers of The Departed) where she will play the role of Ruth Slater, will play a woman who comes out after 20 years in prison for a violent crime. Society, those around her, don’t seem to want to forgive her past. In real life Sandra Bullock also lived through a rather troubled past, where the script changed unexpectedly several times.

57 years old, a career that began at 23 and all on the rise, proud single mother with two adopted children, champion of women’s rights and of modern family, Sandra Bullock survived both a plane crash and a love scandal, facts that then rightfully placed her on the list of the most empathic women in Hollywood. It is not a case that People dedicated the cover of the issue dedicated to women to her in 2015.

Before today’s happiness with photographer Bryan Randall, the actress was married for about five years to builder Jesse G. James: she decides to part with him when she discovers (shortly after winning her first Oscar) that he is cheating on her. with a porn star, Michelle McGee. However, there are many lives and loves that Sandra Bullock has lived in the past, and all leave their mark: from Tate Donovan, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling, to football player Troy Aikman and musician Bob Schneider.

Stella McCartney’s golden onesie

But let’s get to today. The jumpsuit studded with golden sequins that the actress wore at the Los Angeles premiere is nothing more than a “second skin” model of the Stella McCartney Spring / Summer 2022 collection. High collar, long sleeves and slightly flared trousers.

To complete it all, the actress chose an oversized black blazer with a satin collar, a pair of matching pointed pumps and a Tyler Ellis total gold clutch bag. Et voilà, the look that symbolizes a catharsis a few days after an eclipse of the sun is served.

