look to scream and cruel parallel with the influencers

Yes, the stars still exist. Few, but they exist. And who better embodies this mythological category if not Brad Pitt? The American star came up by surprise at Venice to present the film ‘Blonde‘, parading on the red carpet with tuxedo and sneaker. Yes, that’s right, bow ties and sneakers; he can and, among other things, with what class! As soon as Brad revealed himself in the lagoon, he was delirious: on social networks the videos of the actor began to circulate, who, got off the boat and buttoned his jacket, began to greet fans and photographers with elegant nods. What savoir faire, what style, what a divo!

Pitt, entrenched behind a pair of dark ‘gangster’ glasses, then headed for the Red carpet, that same carpet trodden a few hours earlier by the highly criticized Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni. Needless to say, the comparison was merciless: everything rained down on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: of course Brad was praised, the influencers spiking from an endless series of sarcasms and ironies.

The gentleman Pitt then met Rocio Munoz Morales, the godmother of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival. She shook her hands in hers, whispered a couple of compliments and kissed her cheek, with that bewitching smile of hers that has bewitched millions of people across the globe.

“Here is the real star, step aside”, one of the many social comments that well encapsulates the sentiment which made you breathe the presence of Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband on the red carpet. And to think that Brad was not even expected on the red carpet, but we know that the stars also know how to amaze and surprise only with their appearance, only with a wave of the hand, only by revealing themselves to suggest that, after all, they too are not ethereal but made of flesh and blood.

Influencers, to put it in a popular adage, still have plenty of gruel to eat. And it is not even said that by dint of nourishment they will never become stars. Indeed, in all honesty, this hypothesis is very remote.