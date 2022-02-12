“Look up!”: The green march inspired by McKay’s film

December 2021. Don’t look up, the latest film by Adam McKay, is released on Netflix on Christmas Eve, drawing a frightening and probable parallelism with current reality and bringing back to the center of the public debate some of the main hot topics of the decade, such as the unstoppable climate change underway. . Deadlift. February 2022. After the publication of the second part of the latest IPCC report, the climate emergency is undeniable. Yet political leaders and institutions seem not to notice or even deny its existence, sabotaging any attempt and initiative aimed at healing and containing the effects of global warming. The looming threat posed by climate change has thus passed over in silence, also thanks to the health emergency which has in fact obscured the recent mobilizations for the climate. This is why in France, in the middle of the electoral period, more than 163 environmental associations coordinated by United for Climate, Biodiversity, Attac France and Friends of the Earth, made their voices heard, demanding a new day of protests and demonstrations in the whole country on Saturday 12 March 2022.

But McKay’s film did not only have the merit of raising questions of primary importance. In fact, the slogan “Don’t look up” that gives the film its title inspired the organizers of the climate march, who invite the demonstrators to “look up”. The protest has so far been confirmed in Paris, Nice, Grenoble and Tours, but it is not certain that it will not extend to other cities in the coming weeks.

————————————————– ————-

CALL N. 5 FREE PLACES FOR DIGITAL CRITICAL COURSE

————————————————– ————-

That McKay is skilled in capturing, through his cinema, the most urgent processes of contemporary social and political transformation is nothing new. Often breaking through the fourth wall, unraveling sequelae of concrete data and verifiable numbers, grafting his own fictional world of real elements. But in this case it is an even broader phenomenon, which sees two worlds, the real one and the fictional one, not only in open dialogue, but even capable of concrete and tangible exchanges and contaminations, which cross the boundaries of fiction to redefine reality and give new life to political contestation (such as En guerre for the yellow vests or Michael Moore’s doc for the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…). Cinema no longer seems to be limited only to being a social mirror and megaphone of political instances, but is proving to be capable of producing and circulating positions from scratch. Faced with this prospect, the possibility that Leonardo DiCaprio appears to lead the protest of March 12, undoubtedly green icon of the Hollywood Olympus.