‘Looking better than ever’: Avatar returns to the big screen

The epic adventure of James CameronAvatar, winner of Academy Award® in 2009, returns to theaters in Latin America September 22 in 3D and large formats.

It’s been 12 years since its release and now it’s back remastered in 4K, according to its own director, James Cameron.

“If you’re under 22 or 23, it’s very, very unlikely that you’ve seen the movie in a theater, which in a way means you haven’t seen the movie. I mean, we’ve created the movie for the big screen, for the big screen, in 3D; and now we’ve remastered it in 4K, in high dynamic range and some 48 frames per second sections in the film. It looks better than ever, even in its initial release, “said Cameron during a conference virtual press.

Check out the exclusive poster @IMAX for #Avatarwhich hits theaters in 3D on September 22. pic.twitter.com/y9i1xhjN42— 20th Century Studios LA (@20thcenturyla) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the actress, Michelle Rodriguez said that what she liked most about the film were the sets and the attention to detail.

“Just being on a set and seeing how he (James Cameron) would inspire everyone in his field, whether it’s engineers, whether it’s people in the art department, to do their best…it was just a fantastic experience.” Rodriguez shared.

Asked why he thinks the film has been so successful since its release, Cameron said he thinks it’s because it’s about characters from another world: with big eyes, cat tails…and that “got us out of our problems everyday, from day to day, from the mess of real life and took us to another place, through fantasy or science fiction.

“From whatever culture you’re in, whether it’s in China or Japan, Europe, you know, North America, it did not matter. People saw the universality of their lives and these characters through this science fiction lens. And then I think it was the physical execution, the finishing of the film that I think in the first few minutes, people just gave up trying to figure out how it was done, because we mixed so many techniques that took us years to develop, and so they gave up on a feeling of immersion in a world and in a fantasy,” he explained.

Written and directed by James CameronAvatar is starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau.

Avatar was nominated for nine Academy Awards®including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Academy Awards®, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

It will hit theaters on December 15. Avatar, the way of water.