Looking for a new club, Cristiano Ronaldo soon back in Serie A?

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Italy to revive after a disastrous start to the season with Manchester United.

The galleys do not end for the fivefold Ballon d’Or. Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Manchester United’s squad when the Red Devils last met in the Premier League.

Ronaldo on his way to Napoli?

Mancunian coach Erik ten Hag decided to sanction the Portuguese international after the latter refused to come into play against Tottenham a few days earlier. CR7 quickly paid the consequences.

The former Real Madrid striker clearly does not fit into the plans of the Dutch technician. The English team would now be ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo go for free next January according to the English press.

A free start during the transfer market is increasingly taking shape for the 37-year-old striker. Its representatives are actively looking for a new base for it. There are few clubs that can support his salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Serie A mid-season. The Portuguese would still be in the sights of Naples according to information from the English tabloid The Sun.

The Italian formation would be convinced that the arrival of the player trained at Sporting Lisbon will allow the first team to chain successes in the league and go far in the Champions League. It remains to be seen whether this destination is suitable for Cristiano Ronaldo.