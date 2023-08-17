Entertainment

Looking for a ‘selfie’ with Madonna or Brad Pitt from Moscona Village

Friday, 18 August 2023, 01:12

Athletes, singers, actors and even Queen Leticia, the list of famous people with whom Asturian Javier Alonso has been photographed, now has 980 ‘selfies’, which will be displayed at the Casa de Cultura de Grado until 11 September .

“This ‘hobby’ started with my friend Ander Azcaret, one of the most relevant ‘famous hunters’,” says Alonso. Her first three pictures were with Amaia Monteiro, Nacho Campillo and María Dolores Predera. Since then, the collection has only grown and, according to Alonso, he has no intention of stopping: “It’s a very ambitious ‘hobby’ because you’re never satisfied with the last picture, you always want more.” Are.”


His main source is a WhatsApp group with others sharing his interest in which “we share all the information we have.” In addition, it feeds the press, social networks and even the hotel staff where celebrities stay.

Regarding his most ambitious picture, Alonso assures that it is with Martin Scorsese: “It took me seven hours to take it when he came to the Reconquista Hotel.” as well as with actress Amber Heard, whom he met for three days until the photo was taken. Now, his biggest goal is to take a ‘selfie’ with some of the “most famous people in the world” such as Brad Pitt or Madonna.

