Looking for your double in the world: methods
One day in late October I get a message on Instagram from a friend. “Are you the saint portrayed?” reads the message, accompanied by the screenshot of a small painting given as a gift (for the symbolic and superstitious figure of 20 cents) on a Facebook group. The painting represents Saint Lucia, complete with an eye-holder saucer, and she looks like me in a way impressive.
Certain that I have never posed for such a portrait — and convinced that it is an ancient painting — I decide to embark on an investigation into my double. I did not yet know, at that moment, that I was going to hunt down a mysterious muse.
While I wait for them to accept me in the Facebook group where the painting is offered for 20 cents, my first thought is that that portrayed is my ancestor Rosa, from whom I inherited the cut of the eyes, but of which I have only a couple of photographs from little girl, because as an adult she used to burn her face with a cigarette in every shot. I write to my paternal uncles asking if, by chance, great-grandmother Rosa had had a painter lover. They reply that they have no idea, but they agree that Santa Lucia and I are two drops of water.
In all honesty, this isn’t the first time I’ve found (or received a report from) a lookalike of mine. I’ve been told I look like an actress from the show Desperate Housewives, to one of pretty Little Liars, and when I met singer Joshua Radin at a beach concert years ago, he kept telling me “you look a lot like my friend Sara Bareilles,” who is also a singer.
A lot of people, after all, are told that they have doubles. “By double we can mean different things, but basically it is a person who resembles in the physical to another so much that they can be mistaken for one another, one in the place of the other. A double that doubles continuously, ”Franco Riva, Full Professor of Philosophy at the Catholic University of Milan, explains by email. “The double enacts similarities that come to touch the identity and, at the same time, differences that prevent confusion,” he continues. “Precisely for this reason the double mechanism lives on the limit: between another that seems to be itself, but also a self that seems to be another,” generating a sense of disturbance. “In the disturbance of the double, cultures and beliefs stir, first of all that of the uniqueness of each person. What is worrying, above all, is that someone physically resembles us to the point of being mistaken for him, and vice versa. Two unique people for the same body, or two bodies for the same soul? Who decides where the double starts and where it ends ?, ”explains Riva.
The disturbance, then, only widens when the resembling subject is — as in my case — a religious representation. “Indeed, perhaps it rises to the nth degree,” Riva specifies. “Everyone considers himself to a certain extent a more or less moral person, more or less a believer. If the double embodies our opposite — a dishonest if we are honest, a believer if we are not believers — the disturbance inevitably increases. Let alone when, in front of the double, one becomes a saint or one becomes a devil — all the more so thinking that we too are, in turn, a double of the saint or the devil. “
Four days after my request, the Facebook group finally accepts me. Under the post of the painting there are many suitors, including the friend who had reported the work to me, posted there in an attempt to block it in my stead. Resigned to the fact that the painting is now in the arms of others, I still try to write to the initial owner. Incredibly, he replies that he is still available and we make an appointment: the following Thursday we are in his house and the exchange takes place. She too is struck by the similarity and I try to give her 10 euros, explaining that I want to at least offer her a symbolic drink for my health. She refuses, claiming that it is really just good luck and 20 cents are enough. He found the painting years ago in a flea market, and now he simply doesn’t know where to put it anymore. Hidden inside the frame, he specifies, there is also a “feminine Jesus.”
On the return trip I notice that the painting is definitely a print and not an original painting. Arriving home, I meet my neighbor – who is a visual artist and photographer – and I show her the treasure: she too is amazed at the similarity. “I don’t think it’s a painting at all,” he says though, looking at it. “He looks like a Pierre et Gilles.” I look at her confused and she takes a book from her house and hands it to me: it is a catalog of works by a couple of French photographers – Pierre Commoy and Gilles Blanchard, in fact – who from the late seventies onwards have portrayed more or less people. famous in shamelessly kitsch photographic sets, with sacred, profane, erotic and queer atmospheres. We open the frame and directly behind Saint Lucia there is actually another work of theirs, which is not a “Jesus,” but a glam portrait of Saint Sebastian.
“You know what that means, right?” the neighbor asks me, while I, again, look at her confused. “It means you can track down the model, that there is certainly a model, photographed here in the flesh,” he explains patiently.
The artistic work of Pierre et Gilles itself moves, in a certain sense, into the realm of disturbance. “We create images that mix reality, everyday life, dreams and fantasies,” explained Gilles in an interview published in 2014 on iD. They work by hand, without digital retouching: Pierre takes care of the shot, Gilles takes care of the painting. “A ‘ image takes a long time, “Pierre specified in the same interview.” First we reflect on the theme and put an idea into practice, we create a sketch, we choose the person who will be the model, we choose the scene and we build the set. “
Searching on Google for “Pierre & Gilles Sainte Lucie,” I immediately find confirmation of the hypothesis of authorship on an art auction site. The original chromogenic print, measuring 101.5 x 85.5 cm, was created by the duo of photographers in 1989 (which, another funny coincidence, is the year I was born) and portrays the model and actress in religious clothes Bernadette Jurkowski. Another online search reveals to me that Jurkowski was a muse of the designer Karl Lagerfeld and the photographs in the archives of fashion agencies belie our similarity a little (or, let’s say, make it very clear why her job was to do the model and mine, ahem, no).
Jurkowski has also acted with minor roles in a few films, the last of which appears to be Hamlet, a modern transposition of theHamlet by Shakespeare, dating back to 2000. On the IMDB portal his name also appears associated with titles from the early 2000s, with roles, however, not actors, but as a costume designer or make-up artist. However, I cannot find more recent works, nor any contact information or his social profile.
I decide to write to the photographers, to find out more about the origin of the shot and, perhaps, even more about Jurkowski — but unfortunately they don’t answer my multiple attempts at contact, leaving my questions open.
Bernadette Jurkowski, portrayed by American photographer David Seidner in 1995. Image via: Pinterest / International Center of Photography
Our fascination with doubles — the idea that there are complete strangers who look strikingly like us — is certainly profound, common, and quite ancient. The term itself derives from a Latin comedy by Plautus, in which the god Mercury takes on the features of a servant, called Sosia. During Romanticism, the literary figure of the evil twin raged (and was then widely exploited in cinema and TV series, from The Prestige to Vampire Diaries); today the theory is widespread that every person has seven look-alikes in the world (and science, in this sense, is more a matter of statistics than genetics), and there are sites that allow you to find your own lookalikes by uploading a photo. Finally, the association by similarity of famous people to characters who lived in previous eras (also called cronopareidolia) is a meme that never tires of amaze. Examples among many are the page “Keanu Reeves is immortal” – where the actor is identified in a painting of the sixteenth and one of the nineteenth century -, or the similarity between Adam Shulman (husband of the actress Anne Hathaway) and Shakespeare: as reported according to this specific theory, the bard was also married to a woman named Anne Hathaway, whom, on her deathbed, he promised to love also in the next life.
The journey in search of my mysterious double didn’t end as I hoped — yet, perhaps, it is for the best. The encounter with a double generates existential questions, such as “is the double outside or inside of us? Or both at the same time ?, ”Riva explains to me, and not knowing the full story of Jurkowski allows me to create my own. Whoever sees her portrait, now hanging in my house, I will say that yes, it is me — when I was a saint, in another life.