Looking for your double in the world: methods

One day in late October I get a message on Instagram from a friend. “Are you the saint portrayed?” reads the message, accompanied by the screenshot of a small painting given as a gift (for the symbolic and superstitious figure of 20 cents) on a Facebook group. The painting represents Saint Lucia, complete with an eye-holder saucer, and she looks like me in a way impressive.

While I wait for them to accept me in the Facebook group where the painting is offered for 20 cents, my first thought is that that portrayed is my ancestor Rosa, from whom I inherited the cut of the eyes, but of which I have only a couple of photographs from little girl, because as an adult she used to burn her face with a cigarette in every shot. I write to my paternal uncles asking if, by chance, great-grandmother Rosa had had a painter lover. They reply that they have no idea, but they agree that Santa Lucia and I are two drops of water.

Certain that I have never posed for such a portrait — and convinced that it is an ancient painting — I decide to embark on an investigation into my double. I did not yet know, at that moment, that I was going to hunt down a mysterious muse.

In all honesty, this isn’t the first time I’ve found (or received a report from) a lookalike of mine. I’ve been told I look like an actress from the show Desperate Housewives, to one of pretty Little Liars, and when I met singer Joshua Radin at a beach concert years ago, he kept telling me “you look a lot like my friend Sara Bareilles,” who is also a singer.

A lot of people, after all, are told that they have doubles. “By double we can mean different things, but basically it is a person who resembles in the physical to another so much that they can be mistaken for one another, one in the place of the other. A double that doubles continuously, ”Franco Riva, Full Professor of Philosophy at the Catholic University of Milan, explains by email. “The double enacts similarities that come to touch the identity and, at the same time, differences that prevent confusion,” he continues. “Precisely for this reason the double mechanism lives on the limit: between another that seems to be itself, but also a self that seems to be another,” generating a sense of disturbance. “In the disturbance of the double, cultures and beliefs stir, first of all that of the uniqueness of each person. What is worrying, above all, is that someone physically resembles us to the point of being mistaken for him, and vice versa. Two unique people for the same body, or two bodies for the same soul? Who decides where the double starts and where it ends ?, ”explains Riva.

The disturbance, then, only widens when the resembling subject is — as in my case — a religious representation. “Indeed, perhaps it rises to the nth degree,” Riva specifies. “Everyone considers himself to a certain extent a more or less moral person, more or less a believer. If the double embodies our opposite — a dishonest if we are honest, a believer if we are not believers — the disturbance inevitably increases. Let alone when, in front of the double, one becomes a saint or one becomes a devil — all the more so thinking that we too are, in turn, a double of the saint or the devil. “

Four days after my request, the Facebook group finally accepts me. Under the post of the painting there are many suitors, including the friend who had reported the work to me, posted there in an attempt to block it in my stead. Resigned to the fact that the painting is now in the arms of others, I still try to write to the initial owner. Incredibly, he replies that he is still available and we make an appointment: the following Thursday we are in his house and the exchange takes place. She too is struck by the similarity and I try to give her 10 euros, explaining that I want to at least offer her a symbolic drink for my health. She refuses, claiming that it is really just good luck and 20 cents are enough. He found the painting years ago in a flea market, and now he simply doesn’t know where to put it anymore. Hidden inside the frame, he specifies, there is also a “feminine Jesus.”