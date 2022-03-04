Looking to learn development? This is your chance • ENTER.CO

The demand for developers does not stop. What is surprising is the small number of professionals who today come out of careers dedicated to this field, especially considering that countries like Colombia are one of the main sources of recruitment. One good reason is the high costs of getting a professional degree, in contrast to the fact that companies don’t really need people with a ‘cardboard’, but rather the knowledge to start programming. Good news! Well, Holberton School is opening admissions in its Cohort 18 for people who want to learn development.

The program will start next May 2022 and offers a program to become a software developer in as little as 9 months, with the option to take an additional 9-month advanced course. The Holberton School program to learn development allows you to learn the fundamentals of Computer Science and Software Development (Linux, data structure, low-level programming languages, modern high-level languages, databases, APIs and DevOps). Individuals can also expand upon these foundations by accessing optional access to one of four advanced programs: Machine Learning / Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI), Web Advanced Stack (WAS), Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality (AR/VR) o Systems Program & Blockchain (SPB).

Holberton is an intensive and unconventional training academy. In this there are no classrooms or teachers; instead, the training takes place remotely, with the support of experts in software development and a project-based methodology. In addition, the participants will require at least 60 hours a week to carry out the proposed activities. Holberton has employability rates well above 80% depending on the cohorts and people who finish the program manage to multiply their salary approximately 2.4 times.

Not only this, but Holberton School currently has an agreement with WeWork that allows for weekly face-to-face meetings, with the possibility of even going to different cities or countries.

Learning English is still a point that many companies are important to their developers. For this reason, Holberton School today also has English conversation clubs so that participants can improve their language skills with practice. “In the English clubs we create a safe space within the Holbie community to continue learning. We lose grief, we improve soft skills, we learn new ideas. And all organically.» David Manrique, Mentor.

