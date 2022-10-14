Looks for the office when you are 30 years old (without seeing yourself as a man)

The office outfits they are mostly governed by rules and dress codes that were literally established more than half a century ago. At best, these are based on changes in the corporate world during the 1990s, when yuppies gave themselves the freedom to relax their wardrobes a little extra by incorporating casual pieces—deeply preppys— that they would never have imagined in a job before.

But oh surprise! We are in the new decade of the twenties, we inaugurated this period with a pandemic that made us confine ourselves and rethink our clothes, we work almost all week at home and we are not willing to continue dressing as our parents did —or grandparents, even—.

The office outfits they cannot remain as rigid as before. Much less when we are in our 30s; that we are young men raised in a new era and that, more often than not, we look older by joining “formal” dress codes that were designed for a lifestyle that no longer applies to us. That we have no age phobia, but the daily rhythm and millennial customs —or even Gen-Z— are no longer there to play at being Don Draper. Yes, we want to continue to look professional, but that doesn’t mean we should look old-fashioned.

Next, what to wear (and how to do it) to go to work when you’re 30 man:

Go for bold colors in your bags

Striped, smooth, with squares and as you prefer. Blazers need fun. Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Nothing more effective to look professional and young while opting for “out of the ordinary” colors in your jackets and blazers. It is usual that these are black, gray, brown and blue. The latter are clearly the ones that project the most joviality when you combine them; however, today we invite you to choose these garments in more dynamic and fun shades such as olive green, cream, autumnal orange, sky blue, violet and, triumphantly, a cherry. Patterns can help too.

