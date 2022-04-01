Looks Like Harry Styles Is Singing About Olivia Wilde’s ‘2 Kids’ In New Song ‘As It Was’ E!

The new era of Harry Styles has arrived, and he still looks great. In As It Was, Harry’s first single from his new album, and it looks like he’s referring to his girlfriend’s kids!

Harry Styles Arrived at Make You 2021. “As It Was,” the first song and video from her upcoming third album, harrys house, It arrived on March 31 here in the US, giving this year a much-needed boost of energy. “Nothing was the same,” said Harry, 28, apparently a pseudonym for the post-COVID-19 world we are now entering. It seems that he refers to his girlfriend. Olivia WildeTwo kids Otis Sudeikis7 and Margaret Josephine Sudeikis5, which fans thought might have spoken at the top of the track as well.

“I don’t want to talk about the situation / Leave America, two boys, follow it / I don’t want to talk about who does it first,” he sings. The singer enters an art-inspired world of murals and dance as he spins around a dancer in a blue costume, reflecting her ensemble in a red mirror. While dancing outside in public, Harry seems to fantasize about the other places we see him in, even shirtless in the pool.

Harry first announced “As It Was” on Monday (March 28) with a trio of photos, all taken from behind the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. In the photos, Harry wears a red embroidered jumpsuit as he stretches, which appears to be flexing his muscles to move. Two days later, he shared a ten-second music video teaser clip of him in which he backs him up in that red jumpsuit as he rolls on a turntable. A catchy drum beat is played just before the keyboard starts to slide. First impressions are right up there with Harry’s song, a genre twist with an ’80s-inspired flavor. Fans had to wait for the official release, April 1 in Harry’s original UK, to see what I would bring the song.

“As It Was” is the first advance of Harry’s house Fans will be greeted with the album’s arrival on May 20. Harry announced his third album in late March with a sneak peek showing him walking onstage in baggy jeans and a white blouse, the same outfit he wears onstage. Harry’s house blanket. With a silent smile towards the camera, Harry stands tall as the honorary house rises around him, perhaps in honor of Buster Keaton And how a house collapsed on the silent movie star in 1928 Steamboat Bill, Jr.

The name of the album is an involuntary (?) homage to Joni Mitchell. Harry’s album shares its title with the Johnny song “Harry’s House/Centerpiece” from his 1975 album, Summer lawn whistle. Harry has shown that he is a fan of Johnny, with his cover of ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ from 2020, in fork. Shortly after Harry announced his third album, Johnny’s Twitter account tweeted “I love the song” for the first time. destination singer.

Harry’s house It will come almost three years after Harry’s second album, a fine line. His second effort was a turning point in his career. While his self-titled solo debut established Harry as a solo artist, with ‘Sign of the Times’ topping the chart, he is multi-platinum. a fine line He really saw Harry find his place in the world of music. It was also a resounding success. In the United States, the album was #1 on frame 200 and has since been certified triple platinum by the RIAA. She headlined her biggest single, “Sugar Melon” frame Hot 100 and won a Harry Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and a Brit Award for Song of the Year.