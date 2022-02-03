Looks like Kate Middleton did the eyebrow lamination

Classic in its style, but not too much, Kate Middleton may have undergone the coolest treatment of recent times: eyebrow lamination. To suspect it are many experts in the beauty sector, who have pointed out that since the end of December, more precisely since the Duchess of Cambridge attended the preview of the new chapter of James Bond in London, the wife of Prince Wiliam shows off eyebrows with a very marked line and a precise and defined arch. In addition to the classic fluffy effect given by lamination. You understand Kate!

Eyelash lamination, the expert speaks

Kate Middleton is not the only one to appreciate the result of the eyebrow lamination: like ours too Chiara FerragniBesides Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Zendaya. «Highly requested by women of all ages, this treatment that goes to give a very specific fold to the hair of the eyebrows»He explains Claudia Milia, founder of Plumes. “It is no coincidence that lamination can be used successfully for treating eyebrows characterized by untidy hair and projected in different directions, as well as bristly and very large. Eyebrows are stretched and stretchedas well as shades of a dark color and pampered with hyper nourishing and polishing serumsyou. At the end of the service the customer will have the opportunity to comb the hairs of the eyebrows upwards, according to the strongest trend of recent months. It should be remembered that the surrender lasts an abundant month ».

In the gallery some of the stars whose eyebrows have set the trend.

