Looks like there’s a secret Scott Pilgrim project in the works

Movie? Series? New comic? Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of Scott Pilgrim, confirms that he is working on a new project for the character

Apparently, a secret project of Scott Pilgrim. Your Creator, Bryan Lee O’Malley (who has another graphic novel, secondsin development as a film directed by Blake Lively), hinted at the project by posting a new drawing on Instagram. “I just drew this to see if I can still draw,” O’Malley wrote in the post.

“I spend all my time working on a SCOTT PILGRIM’S SECRET PROJECT THAT NOBODY KNOWS. No more questions at this time, thank you, God bless you.”

Whatever the project, apparently you don’t need O’Malley’s drawing skillsas his post jokingly suggests that he fears he’s lost some practice because of the time he’s spent working on the Scott Pilgrim project instead. That suggests it’s not a comicor at least that, if it’s a comic, he’s working with another artist.

CPU of Universalthe studio behind The Umbrella Academy Y chuckyis already developing a Scott Pilgrim animated project for Netflixwith O’Malley on board as executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski of Are You Afraid of the Dark. Both will also be the directors of the series if it is approved. Edgar Wright (which he already directed Scott Pilgrim vs. the world), Nina Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff Y adam seig They are also executive producers.

There is also the game Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Gamewhich was recently reissued on the occasion of its anniversary, as well as board games based on the successful comic. O’Malley isn’t a game designer, which means it’s unlikely he’ll spend much time working on those projects, other than writing a script or background information, which would leave us only the option that this secret project is a feature filmeither animated or real image.