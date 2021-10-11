Loosegroove Records will release Josh Freese’s new solo album

Just A Minute, Vol. 1, the new solo album by Josh Freese, will be released on October 29 by Loosegroove Records, the record label of Stone Gossard and Regan Hagar.

Loosegroove Records will release Just A Minute, Vol. 1 which will feature 20 one-minute songs each written and played by Josh Freese.

JOSH FREESE

Just A Minute, Vol. 1

Side A

1. Aint Nuthin Funny Bout 2020

2. Where I Have To Go

3. The Dwarves and The Queens

4. Can’t Get Married, Can’t Get Buried

5. Baby’s First Beard

6. I Might Fix It

7. Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage

8. The Ghost Of Hardy Fox

9. Disneyland Is Closed

10. Foaming Meats (with Maynard James Keenan)

Side B

1. Heavy Metal Car Collection

2. Wanda Is White

3. 2020 Blues

4. Get Help

5. Margot Robbie

6. I Took You To The Fair, Didn’t I Ruf

7. Your Body Is A Nightmare

8. Learning To Like It

9. Mom Buns

10. Lock Down

Josh Freese is primarily known for being a member of the Vandals and Devo. He has also recorded over 400 albums and toured with artists such as Guns N ‘Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer Paramore, Sting, The Replacements, and many more. He also co-wrote several songs with Queens of the Stone Age, the Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Dwarves, Goon Moon, Devo and Sting.

You can pre-order Just A Minute, Vol. 1 on amazon.it and you can follow Josh on Instagram and Twitter.