Loosegroove Records will release Josh Freese’s new solo album

Just A Minute, Vol. 1, the new solo album by Josh Freese, will be released on October 29 by Loosegroove Records, the record label of Stone Gossard and Regan Hagar.
JOSH FREESE
Just A Minute, Vol. 1
Side A
1. Aint Nuthin Funny Bout 2020
2. Where I Have To Go
3. The Dwarves and The Queens
4. Can’t Get Married, Can’t Get Buried
5. Baby’s First Beard
6. I Might Fix It
7. Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage
8. The Ghost Of Hardy Fox
9. Disneyland Is Closed
10. Foaming Meats (with Maynard James Keenan)
Side B
1. Heavy Metal Car Collection
2. Wanda Is White
3. 2020 Blues
4. Get Help
5. Margot Robbie
6. I Took You To The Fair, Didn’t I Ruf
7. Your Body Is A Nightmare
8. Learning To Like It
9. Mom Buns
10. Lock Down
Josh Freese is primarily known for being a member of the Vandals and Devo. He has also recorded over 400 albums and toured with artists such as Guns N ‘Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer Paramore, Sting, The Replacements, and many more. He also co-wrote several songs with Queens of the Stone Age, the Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Dwarves, Goon Moon, Devo and Sting.
You can pre-order Just A Minute, Vol. 1 on amazon.it and you can follow Josh on Instagram and Twitter.
