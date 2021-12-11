Loot River, tried – Nerd4.life

How many roguelikes pass through these and other pages every year, leaving behind just a few faint memories blurred in the minds of the players? Too many, you might say. Still, the market still seems to be hungry for this genre of games. It must be said, however, that, at least, the developers undertake to “disguise” their origin, proposing variations on the theme that are often very interesting. This is the case of Loot River, a title by Straka Studio that blends a fairly layered and modelable movement and combat system with respect to one’s own style of play with a visual universe in bewitching pixel art. We have tried Loot River and we are ready to share our first impressions with you.

Gameplay Loot River: the pitch becomes a game in itself The developers themselves describe Loot River as a cross between the methodical and challenging combat of a Dark Souls and the intricate puzzle fit of the iconic Tetris. And, in fact, they are not words too far from reality. The title calls the player to take up arms and extricate themselves in the labyrinthine spaces of a ruined city invaded by waterways. The peculiarity of this world lies in the fact that it can manage the battlefield as we believe best, given that we are granted the possibility of freely moving (on a vertical and horizontal axis) the floating platforms where the entire game action takes place. These have different shapes, all strictly polygonal (exactly like in Tetris), which allow you to fit them in the most disparate ways, so as to approach the clashes in the way you prefer. The fight is based on that of the now classic soulslike. We therefore find the usual dodges, perfect parries and relative counterattacks, in addition to the inevitable and ostentatious difficulty of certain clashes. Nothing new, one would think. Still, the ability to manage the pitch makes it much more dynamic clashes, turning them into duels (if we can isolate the various enemies) or “touch and run” (using the movement of the platforms to give us time to charge attacks or lightning strikes sporadically). Obviously, the game is aware of these strategic lines that can be pursued by the player, so it will not just make it a repetitive and monotonous ballet. The enemies (from what we have been able to see) possess different abilities that allow them to reset our “field” superiority, such as flight, the ability to throw bombs and spells or to block platforms. In short, the title seems to require continuous adaptation by the player, who is encouraged to often change tactics. We do not know how and at what level these situations will evolve once we have the full game at hand, given that the demo, in addition to being very narrow in terms of content, does not include one of the founding features of the title, which could really determine the success or downfall of Loot River, or the procedural generation of the various play areas.

Responsiveness of commands Loot River: Controls and reaction times can be improved One of the aspects that immediately catches the eye when it comes to talking about games so centered on fighting is the responsiveness of commands; their response time. In this respect, Loot River has left us dumbfounded. Movement within the map is quite fluid and fast, which is enhanced by the timely shifting of the platforms. However, as soon as you start “slashing”, the game shows a heaviness that clears the frenetic pace of movement. Initially we thought it was a way to convince the player to pursue a less compulsive attitude in the resolution of the fights and more thoughtful, pushing to use parries and counterattacks (the best way, at least in the demo, to eliminate the most difficult enemies), but we are well you soon realized that, however, the slowness of the movements and reactivity in combat is given by the classics game statistics. These are not permanent (at least in the demo) and reset every time you die (like the equipment at our disposal). The possibility of changing the approach to each game, for heaven’s sake, is interesting, but the imbalance that is generated between certain game characteristics due to the frenzied search for statistical value makes this aspect more of an apparently impassable wall than a stimulating and proportionate parable for the player. first weapons. Loot River: the main hub, where you can regenerate vitality, bet healing potions on your success in the dungeon or buy various items and upgrades in exchange for coins or “knowledge”, the two game currencies However, we reiterate, it could also be just an impression given to us by the demo, which presents many game elements that are still secret and inaccessible, as well as the strange fact of not resetting rewards and chests, unlike enemies, leading to fewer and fewer items. our disposition as we find ourselves starting the game again. The control system is therefore only partially satisfactory e still needs to be filed properly, thus giving space to the growth of one’s abilities through game statistics, but making the player’s experiential growth less steep, already initially providing him with a fluid and cohesive material with which to work, which does not foresee a forced and jarring stop of the pace of game.

Visual uncertainties Loot River: the visual sector makes its fair figure In addition to the particular conceptualization behind Loot River’s gameplay, what strikes the game is also its technical side, which offers the spectacular (and, today, perhaps already too abused) side. mixture of pixel art and photorealistic graphic effects, mainly for elements such as water. Seen from the trailer, this union seemed not only to win, but also superlatively accomplished. However, pad in hand, we found it difficult to find that primal exaltation we felt a few months ago, mainly due to some effects (such as partially pixelated water waves) which are less fluid than expected and affect the visual experience. otherwise decidedly convincing, perhaps a little derivative, but still particular enough to be able to fascinate, as well as cadenced by a high-level soundtrack. We keep aside further considerations relating to the technical sector in view of the release of the title, when we would finally have the opportunity to freely explore not only the game world, but also the very intrinsic potential of the work of Straka Studio.

Loot River seems like an extremely rewarding title, both to play and to watch. However, the paucity of content and the scarce variety of situations present in the demo, as well as a whole series of tricks and filings to be made before releasing the game, still do not make us fully convinced of the effectiveness of a production like this, which seeks to differentiate themselves at all costs, but through excessively recognizable tropes to allow them to really stand out from the competition.