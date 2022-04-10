Looting and excesses in Shanghai due to isolation after covid-19 outbreak
Due to the confinement in Shanghai after a new outbreak of covid-19this weekend thousands of citizens took to the streets and committed looting in various commercial establishments.
The situation also arose on Sunday, when 22 days were completed since the government imposed restrictions on mobility in that city with the idea of prevent further infections in the population, which has 21,200 cases, a figure that is high for those that have been registered.
Videos and images of excesses, screams and robberies have been shown on social networks in this financial capital of China. In them you see several groups of people taking food from stores even in boxesdespite the authorities’ unsuccessful attempt to control the looting.
At the moment, the only thing that is allowed to do is for a person – of legal age – to go out once a day to buy your groceriesor go to a medical center for any illness.
However, Shanghai’s health services are also congested by the increase in cases, which have been on the rise since mid-March.
Precisely, in hospitals they work to supply more beds and medical care, while in homes the government order is to isolate yourself from any symptoms. The call, in addition, is to be more careful with minors, something that has bothered citizens dissatisfied with the closure.
Meanwhile, from the central government, the Chinese president Xi Jinping does not intend to lower its guard in terms of restrictions, since last week it publicly celebrated the policy of “zero covid” that the country has managed since the pandemic began two years ago.