Looting and excesses in Shanghai due to isolation after covid-19 outbreak

Due to the confinement in Shanghai after a new outbreak of covid-19this weekend thousands of citizens took to the streets and committed looting in various commercial establishments.

The situation also arose on Sunday, when 22 days were completed since the government imposed restrictions on mobility in that city with the idea of prevent further infections in the population, which has 21,200 cases, a figure that is high for those that have been registered.

Videos and images of excesses, screams and robberies have been shown on social networks in this financial capital of China. In them you see several groups of people taking food from stores even in boxesdespite the authorities’ unsuccessful attempt to control the looting.