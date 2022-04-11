looting for lack of food in Shanghai, schools closed in Guangzhou

China grappling with a new wave of Covid-19. Not only in Shanghai, still in lockdown while the population’s anger over food shortages grows, but also in Guangzhou: in the capital of Guangdong from today schools closed to stop the spread of the virus.

China is officially grappling with one new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. After Shanghai, in lockdown since last March 28 after the increase in cases linked to the Omicron variant, a new boom in infections was also recorded in the southern metropolis of Guangzhoucapital of Guangdong province, which announced the suspension of face-to-face lessons in local elementary and middle schools starting today 11 April and for at least one week. The only exception will be high school students whose institutions have closed-circuit housing and management conditions, as Chen Xueming, deputy director of the city’s education office, explained during a conference held yesterday. Currently, Guangzhou is building a temporary hospital in the Pazhou Exhibition Center, added Wu Linbo, deputy general secretary of the municipal government. In addition, residents are unable to leave the city unnecessarily and need a negative virus test within the previous 48 hours to do so.

In Guangzhou yesterday 27 new cases of Covid were recorded, of which 9 without symptoms, 11 the day before, according to the National Health Commission. Numbers, therefore, very low compared to those that continue to be reported in the Western world, Italy included, but that are enough to raise the alarm in the context of the strategy “Zero Covid“carried out by the Beijing government. Also a Shanghai also yesterday 914 cases with symptoms and 25,173 without symptoms were recorded, while the city remains in lockdown, which began on 28 March. The confinement was supposed to last only a week but at the moment the authorities have no plans to lift the blockade.

Meanwhile, the anger of the population is growing. The restrictions in place have caused serious inconvenience to the approx 26 million residents, with severe problems in the supply of food and basic necessities through i delivery groups, flooded with requests. In many cases, residents place their orders as early as dawn in the hope of receiving food but deliveries arrive with delays of many hours, as seen in the video of a foreign resident spread on Twitter, which shows hundreds of lunch bag in the corridors of an apartment building in the middle of the night. Problems with deliveries have generated even more bitter tensions between residents and health and safety personnel, with scenes of tension spread across social media. According to the rules in force, in fact, only health personnel, volunteers, delivery personnel or those who have a permit special they can leave the house. Furthermore, anyone who tests positive for the swab cannot isolate themselves in their own home, but must go to designated facilities. Even infected children are hoped for by their parents, if the latter remain negative.

Other cities in the Land of the Dragon are also seeing an increase in cases, with 21 of the 31 Chinese provinces reporting cases on Sunday. As to Wuhansite of the world’s first outbreak more than two years ago, where 12 asymptomatic cases were detected on Sunday and this morning the government announced that people must show a negative Covid test to take the subway and other public transport, as reported Bloomberg.