Lopalco: “Covid will be there forever, normality must be prepared”

“Switching from the” covid in Italy “emergency management to the ordinary management of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic is more than right. I have been supporting this for some time. the ordinary must be prepared. Extraordinary management, with dedicated Covid departments in hospitals, is not sustainable in the long term. But the virus will be there forever. At the moment, however, I don’t see much organizational commitment to move to this ordinary management“The epidemiologist explains this to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalcoprofessor of hygiene at the University of Salento.

Lopalco gives “an example for everyone: many cases of hospitalizations attributed to Covid, at the moment, concern patients who go to hospital for other reasons and test positive for the virus. This is because there is still an intense viral circulation and the probability that there is a carrier of the virus, even among those with a different pathology, is very high. Currently these people are transferred to Covid wards, regardless of their disease, even if they do not need a pulmonologist or an infectious disease specialist. This aspect has been , until today, undervalued. Yet, in this situation there are and will be many vaccinated people who do not have problems with the virus. The management of these patients, once the emergency is over, will be done in the ordinary wards, not in the Covid ones. For this it is necessary to prepare the staff and have, in the ordinary wards, isolation rooms as is done for other pathogenstuberculosis or other “.

For Lopalco, therefore, ordinary management is in contradiction with continuing to keep Covid departments open“with all that means: dedicated personnel, specific organization. In practice, if we continue with this organization, we will still have a non-ordinary management without even the support of the emergency law, with all that it means from an administrative point of view , for example for extraordinary payments and budget overruns “.