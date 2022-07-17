López Obrador accuses US politicians; China calls the US an “empire of lies”; They urge to investigate diversion of funds in Colombia; The EU plans to modify sanctions against Russia › Hilo Directo › Granma

LÓPEZ OBRADOR ACCUSES AMERICAN POLITICIANS OF CUBAN ORIGIN FOR ENCOURAGING THE BLOCKADE AGAINST THE ISLAND

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denounced the politicians of Cuban origin linked to the extreme right of Florida, in the United States, for supporting the blockade of the Greater Antilles. “They are the ones who have it like this, even if it is Washington that executes it, because they put pressure on the government, because they are politicians who do not care that their people suffer,” he declared in his morning press conference at the National Palace. He explained that these individuals see the issue of the blockade as a political, electoral issue. (LP)

Photo: the day

CHINA CLASSIFIES THE US AS AN “EMPIRE OF LIES”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the US an empire of lies, due to numerous allegations and fabrications by its officials. In a tweet, Lijan shared several photos of former high-ranking US diplomats, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who offered false evidence to invade Iraq; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her lies about Libya and the sale of weapons to the terrorist group Daesh and Al-Qaeda; and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for her lies about Syria. The official, referring to the NATO attacks against the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, described the bombing of several countries as a symbol of global aggressiveness. (Hispantv)

THEY URGE TO INVESTIGATE THE DIVERSION OF FUNDS FOR PEACE IN COLOMBIA

The head of the UN Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, asked the organization’s Security Council to initiate an investigation into the diversion of resources intended to strengthen reintegration programs in the municipalities, as part of the Peace Agreements signed in 2016, in Havana. Recently, a journalistic investigation revealed that officials from the National Planning Department of the Colombian Comptroller’s Office and several congressmen created a framework to keep more than 10% of the resources of a fund destined to implement the Peace Agreement. (Telesur)

THE EUROPEAN UNION PLANS TO MODIFY THE SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

The European Commission seeks to adopt the seventh set of sanctions against Moscow, which will introduce a ban on Russian gold supplies and remove obstacles to food deliveries. The rule is not yet fully drafted, but it was revealed that restrictions on dual-use goods, including chemicals and machinery, will be tightened. At the same time, the sanctions imposed on food will be mitigated, due to the serious situation in the world market for these products, especially in Africa. (RT)