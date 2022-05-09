López Obrador condemns the US embargo in Havana and asks Cuba that “the revolution be capable of renewing itself”

To what extent the trip to Havana of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will translate into concrete events that advance bilateral relations, history will tell. At the moment, this Sunday the Mexican was decorated in Cuba with the José Martí Order, the highest distinction granted by the island’s authorities to a foreign personality, and with that almost everything has been said. Beyond the agreements signed by both countries, which were above all declarations of good intentions, for the Government of Miguel Díaz-Canel the visit was important due to the political support it represented, since López Obrador once again denounced with all forcefulness on Cuban soil the US embargo against the island, which has lasted six decades and Havana considers the main cause of its economic ills.

The Mexican president criticized the US for its policy of suffocation against the island to try to force a worsening of the economic situation that leads the population to rise up against the government, “something that does not seem likely,” he said, although he warned that if it it would be “a vile and rogue triumph” for Washington. He offered to use his good offices with the US president, Joe Biden, so that he understands that “it is time for dialogue” with Cuba and not for confrontation, and that normal relations between the two countries must be restored. “It is time for a new coexistence,” he assured, in a long speech in which he reviewed bilateral ties and mentioned the great heroes of Cuba’s independence and the support they received from Mexico to achieve it.

“I have never bet nor will I bet on the failure of the Cuban Revolution, on its legacy of justice and its lessons of independence and dignity,” he affirmed, but at the same time he sent a message to Havana that changes were necessary: ​​“I prefer to continue maintaining the hope that the Revolution will be reborn in the Revolution, that the Revolution will be capable of renewing itself to follow the example of the martyrs who fought for freedom.” He said that he believed that “things are being done for that purpose,” and that this would be “Cuba’s second great lesson for the world.”

López Obrador also rejected the exclusion of Cuba (and Nicaragua and Venezuela) from the next Summit of the Americas, convened by Joe Biden next June in the city of Los Angeles, and promised to insist with the US president that there are no banned countries. Right now this issue weighs heavily in Havana, even more after the pronouncements of several countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which have stood up and warned Washington that if it persists in the exclusions they will not attend. There are 14 countries, and the fact that López Obrador is firmly on the side of the island in this matter is relevant, since Mexico is not just any Latin American country.

Following the Mexican’s words, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked him for his “firm and repeated statements in favor of ending the genocidal blockade.” On the eve of the visit, he had already saluted the Mexican president for his persistent defense of the revolution and his praise for the “dignity and spirit of resistance” of the Cuban people. “Those are the most solid pillars on which our relations are based,” Díaz-Canel said at the time.

The trip was not only important for Cuba, but also for López Obrador, who has made a flag of his policy of active support for Havana against the United States. Unlike other Mexican presidents -all of them have visited Cuba since 1959, but most have done so at the end of their mandate, in a protocol way-, López Obrador arrived halfway through the legislature and after having visited the United States three times, staging that wants to give the highest level to relations between the two countries in line with the tradition that the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) maintained for decades, following the philosophy that “by defending Cuba, Mexico and its principles are also defended.”

To what extent the results of the trip exceed its symbolism, which is a lot, will be seen. During his 24-hour stay in Havana, López Obrador held official talks with Miguel Díaz-Canel and attended with him the signing of two bilateral documents: one in the health sector, in which both countries expressed their will to strengthen cooperation to “promote the training of its human resources and stimulate research and assistance in different areas of health”, but without mentioning the possible acquisition by Mexico of medicines and vaccines against covid-19 developed by the Cuban laboratories, which is being valued; and another declaration, of a political nature, signed by Díaz-Canel and López Obrador themselves, in which they briefly expressed their interest in “continuing to strengthen the historic ties of brotherhood and fraternity between the two countries” and “consolidating a new stage in the relationship bilateral”.

Nothing was said publicly about the possibility that Mexican financial institutions could assist their investors and strengthen bilateral trade – at the moment, exchanges are around 400 million dollars a year, a figure that places Mexico among the top 10 partners of Havana. , nor to expand the capacities of the Consulate in Havana, at times of great migratory pressure. In the last two months, 67,000 illegal Cuban migrants have entered the US through the Mexican border, an absolute record. Mexico is interested in promoting legal and safe emigration, not that these emigrants cross borders and fall into the hands of mafias, but for this it is essential that the consulate be able to recover the rhythm prior to the pandemic – in 2018, 24,000 visas were granted to citizens Cubans, this year when more will reach 18,000-. Although the migratory issue was the axis of López Obrador’s Central American tour, in Havana the tone was different and it did not even appear in the official declarations.

Some analysts stressed that it was no coincidence that López Obrador traveled to Havana with a small entourage that included Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, and the Secretaries of Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, and of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda. As he told the magazine Process Arturo López-Levy, professor of international relations at Holy Names University in California, “López Obrador wants his soldiers to exchange ideas and doctrinal concepts with left-wing soldiers and to see how the Cuban military has inserted itself into national security logics that they go beyond defense and include topics such as the fight against poverty, the management of strategic companies and economic development”. Whether this assessment is correct or not, the great symbolic and political burden of the visit for both countries was clear. Before returning to Mexico on Sunday night, the Mexican president planned to meet with Cuban intellectuals and artists with whom he has had a long-standing friendship, such as the singers Silvio Rodríguez and Amaury Pérez Vidal. Another nod to the common imagination.

