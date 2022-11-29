López Obrador leads his supporters in a march through Mexico City

It came two weeks after a march to protect the institute from change drew tens of thousands of supporters. That protest was the largest opposition march during this presidency.

When López Obrador addressed the crowd on Sunday afternoon, his speech largely focused on the welfare programs his government has launched, while largely sidestepping the escalating violence and deteriorating security situation. that has plagued the country since he took office in 2018. Some four years into his term, the president maintains an approval rating hovering around 60 percent, making him one of the world’s most popular leaders.

“Love with love is paid,” he said when he took the stage.

López Obrador cited the austerity spending program his government has undertaken, which has led some government workers to have to bring their own toilet paper and water to take to some state agencies, according to employees. “In our government,” he said, “there are no luxuries or waste.”

That has freed up more money to direct into the welfare system, though some independent economists say the programs are not as efficient as they were under previous governments and dole out assistance without regard to need.

On Sunday, the president’s supporters filled the more than four kilometer journey from the Angel of Independence monument to the Zócalo, the area where the seat of government power is located and from where López Obrador addressed crowds of supporters at the end. of the day

Alfredo Ramírez Martínez, 56, a farmer who traveled some 500 kilometers by bus from the state of Oaxaca to Mexico City, said he had come to support a president who “helps the most needy people.”