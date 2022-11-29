López Obrador leads his supporters in a march through Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Two weeks after tens of thousands of Mexicans protested against a series of proposed electoral changes that they say would undermine democracy, Mexico’s president marched through the capital on Sunday accompanied by a crowd of people, a display of popular support for his mandate.
In an early test of the 2024 presidential election, supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, some of whom traveled hundreds of kilometers by bus to the capital, arrived with Mexican flags, marching bands and even stuffed animals of the president to fill the heart of the capital while chanting: “It is an honor to be with Obrador.”
Mexico’s political opposition and some civil society spoke out against the march, calling it a show of force by a leader they see as an authoritarian in the making who uses state resources — including programs of social welfare—to maintain his popularity.
The president has denied those accusations, but on Sunday the influence that López Obrador maintains on many Mexicans became clear.
Some said they were there to show support for a president who has benefited them financially through welfare programs, though they were less aware of López Obrador’s more specific political goals, such as the controversial electoral changes he hopes will be ratified. .
The changes would give the president more control over Mexico’s electoral systems, but although Mexico’s Congress began debating the proposal earlier this month, López Obrador does not have enough votes to pass it.
Opposition members fear the president may try to pass the changes by other means before the end of the year. López Obrador has recently resorted to presidential decrees to adopt some of his most controversial policies.
Sunday’s march was an attempt by the president to show popular support for his rule, as well as his attempt to rethink the electoral system and increase his power over the body that oversees voting, the National Electoral Institute.
It came two weeks after a march to protect the institute from change drew tens of thousands of supporters. That protest was the largest opposition march during this presidency.
When López Obrador addressed the crowd on Sunday afternoon, his speech largely focused on the welfare programs his government has launched, while largely sidestepping the escalating violence and deteriorating security situation. that has plagued the country since he took office in 2018. Some four years into his term, the president maintains an approval rating hovering around 60 percent, making him one of the world’s most popular leaders.
“Love with love is paid,” he said when he took the stage.
López Obrador cited the austerity spending program his government has undertaken, which has led some government workers to have to bring their own toilet paper and water to take to some state agencies, according to employees. “In our government,” he said, “there are no luxuries or waste.”
That has freed up more money to direct into the welfare system, though some independent economists say the programs are not as efficient as they were under previous governments and dole out assistance without regard to need.
On Sunday, the president’s supporters filled the more than four kilometer journey from the Angel of Independence monument to the Zócalo, the area where the seat of government power is located and from where López Obrador addressed crowds of supporters at the end. of the day
Alfredo Ramírez Martínez, 56, a farmer who traveled some 500 kilometers by bus from the state of Oaxaca to Mexico City, said he had come to support a president who “helps the most needy people.”
But he said he was disappointed by the worsening security situation in his state. “That will always exist,” he said.
Critics of López Obrador said he and his government pressured Mexico’s powerful unions to attend Sunday’s march and accused municipalities governed by the ruling party of pressuring citizens to attend by paying for buses. to transport them to the capital.
“What it shows is the fear of the president and his administration: losing power in the 2024 election,” said Claudio X. González Guajardo, a member of the political opposition who helped organize the protests earlier this month. “I think we are facing an authoritarian man who intends to retain power at all costs, he is willing to go over the Constitution and the laws to achieve it.”
Although González agreed that the president maintains high approval ratings, he pointed to the loss of congressional seats that the ruling party suffered during last year’s elections.
The president maintained that Sunday’s participation was genuine.
Hundreds of members of Mexico’s huge electricity and construction unions waved both the flags of their unions and those of the ruling party. Buses with signs indicating their origin were parked throughout the capital, and protesters got out of the vehicles as mariachis serenaded the crowds heading to the Zócalo.
The opposing marches in recent weeks highlight a fractured Mexico, where, over the past decade, López Obrador has established a political party that has largely outpaced his opposition. However, the ruling party faces significant obstacles ahead of the 2024 presidential election, including a weakening economy.
The constitution prohibits López Obrador from running for a second term, but it is believed that he is positioning a loyal member of his party as a presidential candidate so that he can maintain his influence once he is out of office.
Magdalena Molina García, 62, a housewife from Mexico City, said she attended Sunday’s march to express her support for a president who had increased her and her family’s access to social programs, including a flagship one targeted to young Mexicans.
However, Molina said he did not support the president’s “hugs, not bullets” security strategy. López Obrador used the phrase to describe the tactic of spending more to steer young people away from the country’s powerful drug cartels and toward a more meaningful life.
“I will never hug a criminal,” he said. But, she assured, “I am 100 percent obradorista.”
Maria Abi-Habib is an investigative correspondent based in Mexico City covering Latin America. She has reported from Afghanistan, the Middle East and India, where she covered South Asia. @abihabib