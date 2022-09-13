López Obrador lowers the tone to advance economic policies with the United States

Economic relations between the United States and Mexico advance between cordiality and understanding, although for this it is necessary to relegate the most thorny issue, the differences over energy sovereignty that President López Obrador claims and that the northern neighbor understands as a violation of the free trade agreement between both countries and Canada, the TMEC. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico this Monday was preceded by a more cordial tone than that used on previous occasions by the Mexican president. Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out in the morning that his conversations with Joe Biden are about respect for the sovereignties of both countries, good neighborliness and progress in the joint economies. The energy issue will not appear in the speech of the national holidays.

The latest talks between López Obrador and Biden seem to have calmed relations between the two countries, locked in consultations on the role that private companies should play in the supply of electricity in Mexico. If the dialogue does not resolve the dispute, the panel of jurists will be summoned to arbitrate the appropriate measures. The measures proposed by López Obrador to reduce the participation of private initiative in the dispatch of electricity in favor of the parastatal company CFE are not compatible, according to those affected, with the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, TMEC, which has strained relations in recent times. The matter is not small: if it is finally elucidated that Mexico fails to comply with the TMEC in energy matters, the next thing would be sanctions by the neighboring country, for example in the form of tariffs on agricultural exports, with which the Mexican recently joked: “Oops what fear,” he said.

This Monday, however, that issue has been set aside, at least before public opinion, to focus the efforts of the High-Level Economic Dialogue on the exchange of work and efforts for the production of semiconductors, clean energy, electric cars and secure internet . An enormous economic field that aims, in the words of Antony Blinken, to turn North America into a huge production market for these elements that limits dependencies on China. “Although we may have problems, we continue to integrate our economies and build the most competitive region in the world,” said Blinken at a press conference.

Mexican Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during the High-Level Economic Dialogue in Mexico City on September 12. RACHEL CUNHA (REUTERS)

Both the US Secretary of State and the Mexican Secretaries of the Economy and Foreign Affairs, Tatiana Clouthier and Marcelo Ebrard, respectively, have pointed to the mechanisms with which the trade agreement was endowed as the best tools to resolve the difficulties that arise, without let that tarnish the rest of economic relations. Along the same lines, the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, pointed out that what companies want is “transparency and predictability”, but focused on what was discussed between the two countries, which, according to all the participants in this conference, will make it possible jobs for many and good salaries. She advanced that the funds that have already been released by companies in the United States will also arrive in Mexico “in the first half of next year.”

In order to continue with the good relations shown, the participants in these talks have scheduled the meeting on security between the two countries to be held in October and the next summit of North American leaders. But the list of disagreements between the two countries is not short. The absence of López Obrador from the Summit of the Americas in June, held in Los Angeles, in solidarity still stings in Washington, said the Mexican president, with those who were not invited, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. The meeting sought, among other things, to promote the democratic model of government.

Colea also López Obrador’s support for the release of the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, whose extradition to the US already has the approval of the British Government and is pending the outcome of an appeal. Assange has been included among those invited to the Grito, the ceremony with which the president of Mexico celebrates the country’s independence on September 15.

At today’s meeting, however, the disagreements have been silenced, to highlight the “opportunities for both countries” if they walk together in an “energy future that promotes sustainable growth”, said Blinken.

The two-hour meeting with the Mexican president has been summed up in a comment on social networks that described the meeting as “productive and friendly.” And in recognition of Joe Biden for his policies in favor of a good economic understanding between the two countries.

