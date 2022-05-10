López Obrador subjects his presence at the Summit of the Americas to the invitation of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Andrés Manuel López Obrador climbs another step in his defense of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. During his visit to Havana last week, the president of Mexico already gave signs of his diplomatic support for the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel. In a meeting full of symbolism, López Obrador firmly condemned the US embargo and insisted on his rejection of the exclusion of Cuba from the next Summit of the Americas, convened by Joe Biden next June in the city of Los Angeles. . This Tuesday, during his morning press conference, he has redoubled the closing of ranks with the Cuban government: “If everyone is not invited, a representative of the Mexican government will go, but I would not go.”

The diplomatic thrust of the Mexican president becomes even more relevant after the recent approaches to Washington. In recent weeks, the negotiations had accelerated with the focus on immigration policy and preparation for the Los Angeles Summit. At the end of April, US President Joe Biden and López Obrador had a telephone conversation with both issues at the top of the agenda. A meeting that had its extension with the visit of the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, to the White House. The intensification of the negotiations had staged a good harmony between both countries after the episodes of tension experienced at the beginning of the year. The controversial Mexican electricity reform, which reduces the operation of many US companies, and the support for Russia from sectors of Morena, the party in power, had sparked a wave of concern and discomfort in government bodies and the Democratic Party.

Asked how the announcement will affect his relationship with the US, López Obrador clarified that in any case his decision is not final: “The summit is still missing and we can reach an agreement, but we all have to unite and seek unity.” His determined support for Cuba -and by extension for Venezuela and Nicaragua- is not new. López Obrador has repeatedly insisted that it is one of the issues that he has discussed during his meetings with the US authorities. “We feel that there should be no confrontation and even with the differences we have to dialogue and brotherhood. “Although we have differences, we can resolve them, at least by listening to each other and talking, but not excluding anyone, furthermore, no one has the right to exclude and no one excludes anyone,” he repeated this Tuesday.

Despite his proverbial reservations about international politics, the Mexican president nevertheless seems willing to step on the accelerator during the second part of his six-year term with recent trips focused on his neighbors to the south -Central America and Cuba-, dusting off a Latin Americanist agenda that had a first precedent during the temporary presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) two years ago.

His recent trip to Havana once again made it clear that López Obrador has made a banner of his policy of active support for Cuba against the United States. Unlike other Mexican presidents -all of them have visited Cuba since 1959, but most have done so at the end of their mandate, in a protocol way-, López Obrador arrived halfway through the legislature and after having visited the United States three times, staging that wants to give the highest level to relations between the two countries in line with the tradition that the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) maintained for decades, following the philosophy that “by defending Cuba, Mexico and its principles are also defended.”

