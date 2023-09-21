López Obrador’s Ides – Plaza de Armas

Which will be established by the Ministry of Public Function here

People want continuity, says Claudia Sheinbaum

No more beans, only weevils, says Xochitl Galvez

Perea bet me that Gilberto will go to Corregidora

What was not will not be.

On March 11, 2018, a few months before the presidential elections, candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador met a group of businessmen in Jurquilla and announced there the decentralization of the federal government and the transfer of the Secretariat of Public Function to our state. Something that, as we already know… didn’t happen. He was also accompanied by his three closest aides: Alfonso Romo, future head of the Presidential Office, Irma Erendira Salazar, the next head of the Public Service, and Ricardo Monreal, definitive coordinator of the Morena majority in the Senate.

None of the three already hold those positions. Alfonso Romo gives him free advice from Monterrey. Irma Erendira who knows where she is. And Monreal, one of the six Corcolata of 4-T, may be a federal deputy and repeat as coordinator but in San Lazaro. And, ladies and gentlemen, Zacatecan came in fifth place according to the Morena survey and, as he said he would rather “be nothing” than upset the president, he even refused to compete for the capital. , where everything is revealed and pointed towards Ralf García Harfuchs.

But returning to March 11, 2018, I am well aware of it, less than four months before the elections, López Obrador’s victory could be smelled.

“Here we just need the stove to become a bakery,” former Cancintra president Mario Foyo Fernández told this author, as so many PAN militants gathered to hear Morena candidate Andres Manuel, the leader of the presidential race. After seeing this he told this writer. , López Obrador at a meeting with about 300 businessmen held at the Santa Rosa de Jurquilla Hall.

There in the old bowling alley, El Paige made a mistake and hit the pines with a ball of accusations against the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, which was celebrated with applause by PAN members, PRI members, PRD members and members of the Private Initiative, However he warned that jailing him was indecent, as a President could only be tried for treason.

-This is pure demagoguery done by Ricardo Anaya, one of the PAN candidates, Moches, who is part of the same corruption and did not leave Los Pinos before.

This was stated, among others, by the developer Juan Germán Torres Landa, the president of industrialists Jorge Rivadeneira, the rector of the University of Anahuac, Luis Alverde, the ambitious local deputy Teresa Calzada Rovirosa, the financial advisor “Pepón” Escobar and even Was heard. The unforgettable and beloved president of the volunteer fire department, David Vallarino, probably exists because of his inflammatory statements.

Local leaders from Morena were also there, such as Carlos Peñafiel Soto, Jesús Méndez Aguilar and current member of the Federal Judiciary, Celia Maya García. The presidential candidate came from a private meeting with his party’s structure at the Hotel Real de Minas, where he presented the best signature of the season: Gilberto Herrera Ruiz, former rector of UAQ, candidate for the Senate of the Republic.

Here in the old bowling alley the public waited impatiently, listening to songs with Rafael and his “big night”, drinking coffee, soft drinks or water, while they surprised each other with the appearance of the tricolor. Were: “Look, San Juan residents are Polo Peralta, Armando Sincerio and Chano Ugalde. And there is also Juan Carlos Corbela, a PRI member close to Mauricio Ortiz, who is now on loan and coordinates with Adolfo Ríos, candidate for mayor of the capital , who is not going to come because he went to Veracruz, according to him, tells the former deputy. “Diego Foyo Tricolor.”

Well, that was about six years ago.

-Safe pills-

It’s like a story.

López Obrador said in 2018.

This will end corruption because if the President is not corrupt, neither the Governor nor the Mayor will be corrupt. as simple as that.

Their government taxes will not increase because everything will be financed by saving what is currently stolen and which according to the World Bank is 20 percent of the budget or about a trillion. We, he corrected, think it is less, 10 percent, 500 billion.

Who is against the death penalty, because he believes in life, forgiveness (not forgetting) and upliftment of people. Bad people can become good people and vice versa.

This will create a network of tutors with businessmen to revive the number of apprentices and youth will not roam the streets without work or studies. The government is going to pay to teach them. Trainee Yes, Hitman No! They said.

He will support the countryside as before and the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office is complete nonsense, the same as the Transparency Institute that has just resolved that Odebrecht is classified and secret information.

President Pena is more infamous than the PRI or better than Priyanka and that’s why Anaya thinks he wins points by saying he’s going to put him in jail. This is impossible, pure demagoguery. A President can only be tried for treason. It was established in the Constitution of 1857 and reaffirmed in the Constitution of 1917 to maintain President’s rule.

When the tax reform was implemented he denounced Peña for treason and he rejected his proposal, because at the end of the day the real culprit is Videgaray, who “skewed” him.

He is going to propose a change to Constitutional 108 so that a sitting President can be prosecuted for corruption, because that is not possible right now.

He would return to the topic in a question and answer session, where a woman named Ana Laura asked him if the rumor was true that he had already agreed to let Peña win.

-I have neither said nor will I say that I will put him in jail. I don’t want confrontation. We were already suffering from an undemocratic and authoritarian president, Vicente Fox, who came to the democratic path and then canceled it. This made us very sad, because a President can do a lot if he is determined. I am interested in taking the country forward. What we want is that the vote be respected. And we are not going to agree with anyone, let it be clear.

He stressed that it is not true that Anaya is going to put Pena in jail. They’re part of the same thing and they always agree, but they stick together tightly and I’m telling them to calm down. The problem is that one of the PAN candidates, Moches, missed his mark. Before, I had not left Los Pinos.

The issue of the fight against corruption dominated AMLO’s presentation, especially when a group of women pointed out that there was huge corruption in Querétaro and that since October they had reported the PAN presidential candidate’s business to the state prosecutor’s office. And they were ignored.

-This is going to change, responded El Paige.

And so, for nearly two hours, on bowling Saturday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador spent his time playing tricks, hitting pines, under the watch of his usual press chief, Cesar Yáñez, who is today Undersecretary of the Interior.

What was not will not be.

-Solders-

Claudia and Xochitl.

Sheinbaum and Gálvez, candidates for the Presidency of the Republic – or coordinators of the 4T and Frente Amplio – met with their legislators this Tuesday. Morena was the first to thank the parliamentary group for supporting President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “fundamental reforms to the Constitution and various laws that strengthen the rights, freedoms, energy sovereignty of the Mexican people, as well as freedom and democracy”. . The second was to present the alternative expenditure budget project, where he said: I can imagine many things, but will never come before you to tell you that we were better when we were worse. First it was beans with weevils, now, pure weevils.

Of course, both of them received applause for their speeches.

Predictable.

Sheinbaum is offering continuity.

Galvez, One Direction Country.

-Barrack Gate-

Claudia.

The official candidate, already being seen as the successor, highlighted “the unity of all the leadership of the Fourth Change Movement, including the governorship of Morena, municipal presidents, councilors, heads of federal and local councils, Who represent the vast majority of the Mexican people.

And the fact is that in them, although he did not say it, the hope of victory and the project, which he assures, “represents the power of reason because the Mexican people want continuity” are largely based.

That’s to guarantee that continuity. So much so, Sheinbaum declared, that the closure of the government of President López Obrador “will be spectacular because of the great changes he has made, because of the historic achievement he has made and because in 2024 we are going to win the presidency of the Republic.” The Senate, the deputies, the governorship and the municipal presidency.”

Finally, he announced that calls are open for those who want to participate in defense coordination in federal entities, with the warning that “everyone has the right to register, but there will be a survey and, mine and those On behalf of all who are part of governments and parties, we cannot participate in supporting one person or the other. “The Mexican people will decide, this is the survey and it is in the law.”

And lottery.

-silver bullet-

Galvez.

Dressed as Xóchitl. Then he presented his alternative economic package with Disha, because in his opinion, all the economic packages of his six-year tenure were, at times, a little bad, but this package seemed to take the wind out of it. This is an irresponsible, unbalanced and misleading budget. Without fiscal strength, it does not stimulate economic growth. During the campaign he said that we will grow at 4% annually and in 6 years we will not be able to reach a 1% annual average.

To begin with, Gálvez explained, it puts us in debt, the public debt will increase by 12.3% compared to 2023 and when the six-year term ends we will owe 127 thousand pesos per capita. This is a robbery in an almost unpopulated area. It has an unprecedented debt of 1.8 billion pesos. 5.4% of GDP. And it proposes a primary deficit of 1.2% of GDP. They want to spend as much as possible. But that’s not the problem, the problem is spending what you don’t have, what is not expensive for you. It’s like asking for a loan at the shop and forcing your neighbor to pay the interest bill.

In his opinion “Morena, hunter derivatives and concerned parties, propose a budget that brings cochupo. Since their candidate is not exciting, they create a budget to garner votes for him through social events. They may not realize it, but Asha has already changed.

And since people give and people take away, don’t get too much love for their offices because we bring them too close.”

At the end of his long presentation he said that “the moment of great definition is coming, a country with a sick, one-eyed and deaf government is adrift. Or a country that has direction, a strong government that watches and listens. A country of hate, or a country of love for all.”

We will have a President.

Claudia or Xóchitl.

-Glow!-

challenge.

After here we brought up the possibility that Senator Gilberto Herrera Ruiz is a candidate for Federal Representative of Morena for District 1 of Sierra Gorda, I received a bet from El Pueblo. Not a nice and intelligent man, but the lawyer Antonio Perea, who was given this nickname because he is from El Pueblito.

“The next candidate for Morena’s Corregidor municipal presidency – he tells me – will be Gilberto. The only thing that will stop him is if Claudia wins the elections and calls him into the expanded cabinet. “I bet you a meal.”

I accept.

Because I have other data.

notes

notes