«Lord, give me a good digestion …» Thomas More’s Prayer of good humor which Pope Francis likes

«A sense of humor is a medicine: it is good for the heart and gives a lot of joy. For 40 years I have prayed every day to Fr.THomas More’s good humor regulator ». Thus Pope Francis in the interview granted to Fabio Fazio on “Che tempo che fa”. But what kind of prayer are we talking about? It was written by St. Thomas More. The author of Utopia, the holy martyr who is celebrated on June 22, the one who would have sacrificed his life precisely for his faith because he refused to renounce Catholicism, wrote it in prison, after he learned that he would be killed. here she is

Good mood prayer

Give me, Lord, a good digestion

and also something to digest.

Give me body health,

with the good humor necessary to maintain it.

Give me oh Lord, a holy soul,

who treasures what is good and pure,

so that he is not afraid of sin,

but you find in Your presence

the way to put things right again.

Give me a soul that doesn’t know boredom,

the groans, the sighs and the moans,

and don’t let me worry excessively

for that too intrusive thing called “me”.

Give me, oh Lord, a sense of humor,

grant me the grace to understand a joke,

so that he may experience a little joy in life

and may also be part of it to others.

Thomas More