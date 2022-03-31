Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad review. Before Moria

The Lord of the Rings mmorpg is still more alive than ever and to show for it, an expansion. The ninth. Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad takes us to visit Gundabad, the former dwarven capital city before moving to the well-known moriawhich is now infested with orcs, goblins and other wild creatures.

We are not only facing an expansion for a long-lived video game like the one we are dealing with today —active since 2007— but it is a large addition, which reinvents some of its mechanics and brings a large amount of folklore from the world of Tolkien to the online title. . A gigantic expansion to which the new changes that are to come are added.

In good shape

If throughout these fifteen years of life that Lord of the Rings Online has —from now on LOTRO— you have ever wondered if it was worth playing, the answer is and always will be; Yes. However, there is no doubt that perhaps its sweetest moment is right now, with a series of real images about the brand orchestrated by Amazon and a complete renovation of the video game that concerns us today.

We already told you in the past by this article that the LOTRO project, to call it in some way, suffered many ups and downs until it finally saw the light. Its journey through the mmorpg market was not much better, but the truth is that it has always been a fairly populated video game compared to others that in theory have or have had more weight in the industry.

Before starting the analysis it is worth remembering some recent changes since the launch of Fate of Gundabad until now. For example, just a month ago they eliminated the need to buy the Traits feature for F2P players, the limitation of money to these accounts or the release of the Premium Wallet to them. But soon, in addition, all expansions up to Helm’s Deep, all locations, quests, dungeons, classes, and High Elf will be free for all players.

Thanks to these changes, the game becomes much more enjoyable than it already was with hardly any money invested in it and it will only be necessary to buy the latest expansions, and some can be acquired through obtaining achievements within the game. If we add to this the announced total renewal of the game for its launch on consoles and the desire for the amazon seriesLOTRO is in a very sweet moment.

The fate of Gundabad

LOTRO: Fate of Gundabad has a single black point that can put many players back and it is the similarity of its scenarios with Moria. However, just like that fantastic expansion, it’s when you get deep enough into its grounds that you begin to appreciate what’s good about this gigantic new area. Because yes, Fate of Gundabad is the biggest expansion in LOTRO history.

Through a series of missions where we must free the entrance to Gundabad together with Prince Ingór and later helping Durin and other acquaintances from Tolkien’s universe, we enter the mountain that gives its name to the expansion, labyrinthine, with several floors and full of enemies. The quest progression structure hasn’t changed at all, it’s just like it’s always been. Secondary missions on the one hand, various tasks and the history book subject to the new expansion, which serves as a continuation of the existing one.

Although we have mentioned it as a perhaps negative point for many, the truth is that the new scenarios and their structure are crazy in terms of design. Despite being a sizeable map, all the pieces fit perfectly and it’s a joy how everything connects coherently. And although we spent practically the entire adventure undergroundthere are different settings depending on the room we are in.

The fable they tell us is at the usual level, as well as the dungeons and all the content in general. It is not something new in LOTRO, they are masters since the beginning of the game in telling stories of very good quality. With Fate of Gundabad, as well as others in the past after visiting Mount Doom, it shows that Standing Stone Games can continue to keep the video game alive for many years to come. Not another thing, but the universe created by Tolkien gives for that and much more.

There are other new features such as the change in the legendary weapons system, now a little easier to understand but difficult to master. We’re leaving behind experience levels and weapon reforges to add a series of items that boost unique characteristics of each class in the game that, in turn, we can also improve.

On the other hand, the character level has been increased, now set at 140, and a new class has been added; Brawler. This class uses the strength of its fists to engage enemies and is equipped with heavy armor. It can do the function of group damage or that of receiving the enemy’s attacks, better known as a tank in mmorpg jargon. However it is not a class currently optimized for any type of content since it needs a tweak as it happened to some classes before. It hurts but not enough to complete everything in optimal time and as a tank it does its job, but there are better ones. However, it is always interesting to receive and play with a new class in whatever mmorpg it is.

There are also new quests for lower level players and with a recent update even more so LOTRO Fate of Gundabad is not only an expansion for the older players, but also for the newer ones. Now, the latter must take into account that before arriving here there is a previous journey of 130 levels with their character and a heap of content ahead, both with the main and secondary missions.

Although the story of the Fellowship of the Ring and its journey has long since ended in LOTRO, you don’t have to worry. Both the past expansions and Fate of Gundabad scratch at a very good level and this last one, perhaps the most. There are tons of hours of fun in this new paid add-on, amazing stories and news here and there. And with the cadence of patches that Standing Stone releases for the video game, the story expands every few months and new features are added; like the housing in Erebor.

technical as usual

If there is something that LOTRO has done well since its inception, it is to show impressive landscapes, and always applying the latest technology in terms of graphics. With Fate of Gundabad they wanted to push these limits a little further and we have been able to see improvements here and there in the locations, especially in lighting and textures. Of course, this also negatively affects those that continue as before, since there are many recycled structures from the Moria expansion.

On the other hand, we believe that the video game urgently needs to renew its graphics engine. You can see that you can’t squeeze much more out of it and despite having a good computer, it’s hard to play the game at its highest settings. There are drops in the rate of images per second more commonly than we would like and this, together with the exaggerated lag that is plaguing the video game in recent months, makes the experience even worse. This, in theory, should be solved with the new version that will arrive in the future, but the truth is that right now it is a problem.

As is the ancient models of enemies and characters as well as their animations. It is surprising that with so much time behind it, no one in the company has thought of improving this feature, since it is one of the most decisive when it comes to attracting new players. They are still robotic, unreal and the design of those mentioned, quite horrible. Everyone who tries the video game is delighted with what it offers and without discussion, but they leave scared when they see the animations of their heroes and how unreal they seem.

In the sound section we did not find any fault. Another of LOTRO’s great strengths has always been its soundtrack and with Gundabad they have once again done a fantastic job. Of course, not all the pieces will go down in the annals of history, some are more discreet or recycled from other areas, but what is there is at a very good level. Of course, still counting on voices in english for the most important missions of the video game and texts in the same language. Fifteen years have passed and LOTRO still does not speak Spanish.

CONCLUSION Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad is an excellent content expansion for the veteran mmorpg. Tolkien fans are going to really enjoy this new experience as well as the latest changes to the game. There are dozens of hours of fun, new story arcs, dungeons and even raid. The new class is not convincing and the graphics engine is beginning to show its age, but otherwise we recommend its purchase.

THE BEST The map design is exquisite.

The biggest expansion of LOTRO. Lots of content to do.

The new story is very good.

Changes, for the better, for VIP and F2P players. WORST There are constant drops in the rate of images.

Lately the servers have more lag than usual.

The Brawler class does not finish convincing.