Lord of the Skies 8

The Lord of the heavensthe successful series of Telemundo will return this 2022 with a new season, which will continue the story of the box familywho again faces a situation that will affect the fate of the entire clan.

The fiction has seven seasons on the air and the eighth installment has already been confirmed with a long-awaited return. However, the previous cycle left fans uncertain as to who will return.

The series tells the story of Aurelio Casillasa powerful drug trafficker who managed to create a massive empire, becoming the leader of the Juarez cartel. boxes He gets the nickname of The Lord of the Skies because he uses his fleet of planes to transport the merchandise and carry out the transfers.

Aurelio’s family is also an important part of the story, as the family gradually becomes involved in the world of drug trafficking, eventually becoming a powerful cartel.

Which characters will return to the eighth season of The Lord of the Skies?

The first confirmed is Raphael Amaya, who after having a limited participation in the seventh installment, which culminated in the death of his character Aurelio Casillas, will return to fiction.

Who will not be, or at least not in the way expected, are Alba and Pulque, who were killed by Cabo and Ojeda.

But that’s not all, since after the events of the season finale the fate of a large part of the clan was left in uncertainty, since they were poisoned by their enemies and there is no antidote for everyone.

Check out the scene below.