Lord of War – Film (2005)

Directed by Andrew Niccol. A film with Nicolas Cage, Ethan Hawke, Jared Leto, Bridget Moynahan, Ian Holm, Eamonn Walker. Full cast Genre Action – USA, 2005,

duration 122 minutes.

Cinema release Friday 18 November 2005 – MYmonetro 3.07 out of 11 reviews from critics, audiences and dictionaries.





At the age of thirty, Yuri Orlov, to get out of a reality of misery, decides to make his way into the international arms trade. On his way, however, he will find an interpool agent, convinced that he can stop him. In Italy al Box Office Lord of War cashed in in the first 6 weeks of programming 1.3 million euros and 409 thousand euros in the first weekend.

Step on TV



Saturday 5 February 2022 at 1.00 on SKYCINEMAACTION

