LordCacahuates, Ebrard’s collaborator, now enters sweet bread

A few years ago, the image of Roberto Velasco Alvarez eating peanuts in a napkin went viral and spawned any number of memes.

That episode occurred during a meeting between the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the Secretary of the Economy, Graciela Márquez.

The attitude of the then spokesman for the Foreign Ministry was criticized by users of social networks, since they considered that this conduct was not part of the protocol in a meeting of that level, for which he was appointed as #LordPeanuts.

Well, the now Head of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) this time remembered his nickname and responded with humor to a Photography published on Twitter where he appears together with Daniel Millán, head of the Office of the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico and Tatiana Clouthier, head of the Ministry of Economy.

The photograph was taken in the Roosevelt room of the White Houseafter attending the second bilateral meeting of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with President Joe Biden.

In the image shared by Daniel Millán you can see Velasco Álvarez to eat bread and his companions with a can of soft drink.

Read also: “My love, don’t get married, I still love you”, they viralize a message on the SLP pedestrian bridge

Due to the above, he responded to the image with the following tweet: “There were no peanuts but the sweet bread was first class. I shared it with the entire delegation so that they would not accuse me of being envious.”

There were no peanuts but the sweet bread was top notch. I shared with the entire delegation so that they would not accuse me of being envious – Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) July 12, 2022

The tweeters did not let the moment pass and joined the response of the unforgettable #LordCacahuates:





subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

apr/rcr