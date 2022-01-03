Lords of the Dead – Nerd4.life

GOG decided to offer everyone a new one free game on the occasion of the winter sales. It is about Iratus: Lords of the Dead, a roguelike RPG made by Unfrozen and published by Daedalic Entertainment.

To redeem Iratus: Lords of the Dead simply go to the main page of GOG, at this address, and click on the green button “Yes, and claim the game” placed in the banner of the game. You have time until 3:00 pm on Wednesday 5 January 2022 to get the game for free.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead is a Turn-based roguelike RPG set in a dark fantasy universe. Players will take on the role of necromancer Iratus and lead an army of the undead to reach the outside world and sow death in the realms of mortals.

In the game you can command 19 different types of minions among zombies, vampires, skeletons, mummies and banshees, just to name a few. The combat system is turn-based and plays a lot on exploiting the opponents’ weaknesses, which it will be possible to beat even by draining their sanity. The visual style and combat system are partly reminiscent of those of the acclaimed Darkest Dungeon.

Iratus: Lords of the Dead, an image from the game

Hereinafter i minimum and recommended requirements by Iratus: Lords of the Dead:

Minimum

Operating system : Windows 7 – 64 Bit

: Windows 7 – 64 Bit Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz

: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz Memory : 1 GB of RAM

: 1 GB of RAM Video Card : Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant DirectX : Version 9.0c

: Version 9.0c Memory : 3500 MB of available space

: 3500 MB of available space Audio card: Direct X9 Compatible

Recommended