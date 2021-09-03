L’Oréal Paris and Kate Winslet reward director Aleksandra Odić

The first winner is her.

The director Aleksandra Odić won the award Lights On Women Awards, instituted by L’Oréal Paris. This year, for the first time, at the Cannes Film Festival, one will be recognized emerging director in collaboration with the competition Short films from the Cannes Film Festival.

The winner, Aleksandra Odić, born in Derventa in Bosnia-Herzegovina 39 years ago, was selected by the Academy Award and the Ambassador L’Oréal Paris Kate Winslet. He gained the highest recognition for his short film, called Frida.

Kate Winslet awards Aleksandra Odić for Frida

L’Oréal Paris, acting as Official Partner of the Cannes Film Festival for over 24 years, it has supported thefemale empowerment in the world of cinema.

This is the purpose of the Lights On Women Award, established this year. An award that has decreed how its first winner, Aleksandra Odić, for her 22-minute film, Frida.

“The short film Frida It moved me to tears, ”he declared Kate Winslet. “There courageous delicacy and the lack of dialogue have created an inner pain that requires courage, skill and a very delicate hand. I am confident that the Lights On Women Award, it will help a new generation of female directors in their careers, also capturing unique and extremely relevant themes within the challenges of our world today ”.

L’Oréal Paris on the red carpet of Cannes 2021 brought together its Ambassadors and celebrated the 50th anniversary of its claim: Because you are worth.

