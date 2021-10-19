L’Oréal Paris’ claim “Because you are worth” turns 50

““Tu vali”: two words that we have all heard thousands of times. But do you really know what it means? “: to ask this question is the actress Elena Sofia Ricci in the commercial launched on the occasion of the anniversary of the famous claim of L’Oréal Paris “Because you are worth“. The video is part of a global campaign conceived by the agency McCann WorldGroup Italy, to celebrate the occasion and remember the importance of the message behind the slogan by now known worldwide.

The story of the L’Oréal Paris slogan “Because you are worth” from the 1970s to today

There are many brands that in recent years have chosen to become spokespersons for messages focused onfemale empowerment. However, as pointed out in the press release released by L’Oréal in 2021, this has been for many years brand he decided to differentiate come on competitor , trying to help women to “conquer the place they want in the world“, Feeling”sure of themselves and your own beauty“.

The slogan in question was devised by the advertiser Ilon Spetch In the 1971, but with a slightly different formula, since the sentence presented the first person singular of the verb: “Because I’m worth it“(“Because I’m worth it“Or, translated more literally, “Because I deserve it“). If we consider the historical period of reference, the launch of the claim and the advertisements through which this was conveyed at the time can be considered revolutionaries: in fact, although the issue of women’s rights in the 1970s was present in the public debate and taken into consideration, the advertising world He kept on do not give a voice to the female audience in the right way, as underlined in the L’Oréal commercials, launched in 2012, on the history of the brand’s slogan.

Often the advertisements, even those of products for women, were narrated by men or otherwise referred to needs And preferences of the male audience, recalling in particular the figure of her husband and what this would have wanted for his wife. This theme it was very recurring in the commercials of the time.

In an L’Oréal commercial launched in 1973 this trend, however, gives way to a monologue of a woman, which declares to purchase «The most expensive hair dye in the world“(Ie that of L’Oréal), adding:”I don’t mind spending more on L’Oréal, because I’m worth it“(And, paraphrasing,”because I deserve it»). This sentence aimed to emphasize the value of every woman and on the right to meet your needs or preferences.

The History of “Because You’re Worth It”

While keeping the main message intact, the claim itself underwent a small lexical change in the 1990s[1]: it was decided, in fact, to change the expression “because I’m worth it” to “because you‘re worth it “(a phrase that in English can be understood both in the singular and in the plural and therefore” because you are worth it “or” because you are worth it “).

L’Oréal ambassadors tell their story in the new campaign

“For 50 years we have believed in the value of all women», Reads superimposed at the end of the commercial launched by the company on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the L’Oréal Paris claim “Because you are worth”.

Four Italian ambassadors from L’Oréal were involved to make it happen: the Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio, the actresses Elena Sofia Ricci And Miriam Leone and the influencer Elisa Maino, celebrity “united by the will of support women in the defense of value of each representing the inclusive beauty vision of the brand, founded onempowerment“, as stated in the press release. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the phrase “because our history is valid” is present in this spot.

L’Oréal Paris spot to celebrate 50 years of the claim “Why you are worth”

The video, however, intends to recall an international format, called “Lessons of value”, which consists of short interviews in which the brand ambassadors (Italian and non-Italian) tell their own story personal history, also addressing specific issues such as the role ofself-esteem, the gender stereotypes and the cyberbullying .

L’ORÉAL PARIS Why You Are Worth: Discover the Story of Bebe Vio

Beve Vio, for example, talked about the challenges he had to face from a personal and professional point of view and in this sense believe in your own worth it was essential to overcome obstacles and to achieve one’s goals.

To participate in this format were also actresses like Andie Macdowell, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet And Eva Longoria. The latter is undoubtedly one of the faces that can most easily be connected to the brand, because the American actress, of Mexican origins, joined the “L’Oréal family” in 2005.[2] making a lot of advertisements over the years.

In a video posted on October 14 on the brand’s YouTube account, the testimonial shared a short episode from when she was a child, talking about the importance of a message like the one enclosed in the claim from L’Oréal Paris she had at the time and explaining what it still means to her today.

L’ORÉAL PARIS || Why You Are Worth: Discover the Story of Eva Longoria

