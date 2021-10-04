L’Oréal Paris Défilé, the star is Bebe Vio

P.roprio at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: back after two stop editions due to a pandemic Le Défilé by L’Oréal Paris, the show dedicated to the presentation of the make-up and hair trends of the beauty giant, usually organized during the Paris fashion week. On the catwalk, the testimonials of the beauty maison, women who embody the concepts of empowerment and self-acceptance: Helen Mirren, Liya Kebede, Amber Heard, Cindy Bruna, Priyanka Chopra.

However, this year it was Bebe Vio who stole the show, Paralympic champion elected last year beauty testimonial of the maison, which made her debut for the first time on the catwalk next to the tops.

L’Oréal Paris le Defilè, also shows Bebe Vio

The occasion celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the famous claim “Why you are worth” which for five decades has supported women in their independence and freedom of affirmation.

Debut star of the 2021 edition, Bebe Vio that, giving the “five” to the Oscar Helen Mirren, with super dark make-up, walk the catwalk smiling.

And it is right up Bebe Vio that L’Oréal Paris has aimed to tell about its support for women, believing in the value of diversity as a symbol of uniqueness, thus becoming a great source of wealth, and emancipation.

All the testimonials, women and men, who over the years have carried forward the important message of the brand, from Aishwarya Rai to Liya Kebede to the pink hair of Soo Joo Park, to the very blond one of the actress Amber Heard, to white, iconic and quick-change, by Helen Mirren.

Backstage, to create next season’s trends, Val Garland, Global Make-up Artist L’Oréal Paris, who did all the makeup, and Stéphane Lancien, the brand’s global hairstylist.

“Because you are worth”, the feminist claim for fifty years

The famous slogan was the common thread of the entire show. That same claim that is sustained at the Paris des Droits de L’Homme, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted, thus launching a strong message to the whole world, not only female but above all to all those men who recognize themselves, supporters of female emancipation.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global President of L’Oréal Paris, declares: «This year Le Défilé will be an extraordinary stage for cry out to the world for women’s emancipation by sending a strong message of self-esteem, breaking the conventions of the classic fashion shows ».

Because of this, the 2021 edition supports Stand Up- Against harassment in public places, a training program aimed at everyone to combat this problem by allowing women, and not only, to be able to walk free without fear.

Symbol of the democratization of beauty, L’Oréal Paris has always had a very innovative approach to beauty, transforming itself into a feminist declaration of emancipation and freedom.

