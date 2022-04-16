Loren Allred Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By Music Executives From Previous Record Label

Loren Allred has claimed that she was sexually harassed by music executives from a record label she wrote with as a teenager.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, who does not wish to name the executives who attacked her, has admitted she experienced the dark side of the music industry after signing with Island Def Jam Music.

The 32-year-old singer, who is the voice behind the success of The Greatest Showman Never Enough, wowed ITV viewers on Saturday night when she received the series’ first Golden Buzzer from judge Amanda Holden.

Loren was picked up by the record label in 2008 at age 19 after singer Ne-Yo discovered her musical talents.

Loren told the sun: ‘There were people I thought I could trust, and it turned out I really couldn’t trust them.

They abused their power. They used my age and wits to get me into really awkward situations, which we’ve all read about.

The singer revealed that music executives would give her ‘ultimatums’, trying to force her to do things to further her career.

She continued: ‘It happened during all my years there. Nothing ever happened, because I was strong enough to say no.

Loren never formally complained as she felt intimidated by these high-profile figures and was eventually dropped from the label.

She revealed that the reason she auditioned for BGT was to show people her talent as a singer and songwriter.

Wow! She garnered 62 million views on YouTube for the song and has even collaborated with Michael Bublé (pictured) and Andrea Bocelli.

BGT kicked off the latest series in style on Saturday night when the vocalist bagged the first ever golden buzzer of the series.

And Loren seemed poised for even more success after Amanda Holden enthusiastically pressed the singer’s bell.

Following a horrific rendition of a previous contestant’s popular song, the judges were soon stunned when Loren took the stage and announced that she was the original singer of the song from the 2017 film.

Expressing his surprise at Loren’s audition, Simon, whose favorite film is The Greatest Showman, exclaimed: ‘My God! So you sang one of the greatest songs of all time. You have revealed that it was not the actress who sang the song in the movie, it was you who sang the song.

She then went on to sing the song, which was imitated by actress Rebecca Ferguson in the film, leaving the audience and judges in awe of her voice.

After receiving a standing ovation, Simon asked, ‘Why didn’t you get that big deal after the song?’

She replied, “I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes, but I feel like the song was meant for me and now I’m ready to put a face on it.”

And as the judges gave their verdicts, Amanda reached out and pressed her gold buzzer, much to Loren’s surprise and delight.

Speaking after pressing her doorbell, Amanda, 51, commented that she was ‘absolutely shaking’, telling Loren that she ‘can’t believe we had this opportunity to give you your moment to shine’.

Alesha said a ‘superstar’ had arrived before describing the performance as ‘otherworldly’.

While big fan Simon said, “It was one of the most amazing audition moments he’s ever experienced, I’m speechless!”

He added: “Timing in life is everything, maybe this is your moment now.”

In shock after walking offstage, Lauren told hosts Ant and Dec, “I can’t believe that happened, I wasn’t expecting that!”